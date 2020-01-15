Matt Wallace pens deal with Callaway

Callaway has announced the addition of England's Matt Wallace to its team of staff professionals.



Already a four-time winner on the European Tour and comfortably ranked inside the world’s top 50, the 29-year-old kicks off his 2020 campaign at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he will immediately put Callaway’s just-launched MAVRIK driver and fairway woods into play.

He will also rely on a host of other Callaway products including the new JAWS MD5 wedges in 50°, 55° and 60° degree lofts. They feature the new JAWS groove and Groove-in-Groove technology to deliver excellent spin and control around the greens.



“I’ve been a Callaway fan since I was young, so it’s a thrill and an honour to become a member of the Callaway tour staff,” said Wallace. “I can’t wait to start working with the tour team to get my new equipment dialled in for 2020.”



Tim Reed, Callaway SVP of Global Sports Marketing, added: “Matt’s a fantastic addition to the Callaway staff. He’s an excellent ball-striker and putter who knows how to win. We can’t wait to see how high he can raise his game with the help of Callaway equipment.”

Matt Wallace – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero 9°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft



Fairway: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero 15°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft



Irons: Callaway Apex Pro, Nippon 120 X flex shafts



Wedges: Callaway MD5 JAWS 60°, 55°, 50°, Nippon 120 X flex shafts



Putter: Odyssey prototype