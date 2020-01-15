search
Matt Wallace pens deal with Callaway

Gear

Matt Wallace pens deal with Callaway

By bunkered.co.uk15 January, 2020
Matt Wallace Callaway WITB endorsements European Tour Callaway MAVRIK
Matt Wallace Callaway

Callaway has announced the addition of England's Matt Wallace to its team of staff professionals.

Already a four-time winner on the European Tour and comfortably ranked inside the world’s top 50, the 29-year-old kicks off his 2020 campaign at this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where he will immediately put Callaway’s just-launched MAVRIK driver and fairway woods into play.

He will also rely on a host of other Callaway products including the new JAWS MD5 wedges in 50°, 55° and 60° degree lofts. They feature the new JAWS groove and Groove-in-Groove technology to deliver excellent spin and control around the greens.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH

“I’ve been a Callaway fan since I was young, so it’s a thrill and an honour to become a member of the Callaway tour staff,” said Wallace. “I can’t wait to start working with the tour team to get my new equipment dialled in for 2020.”

• WATCH - Callaway MAVRIK drivers... FIRST LOOK!

• Check out the brand new Callaway MAVRIK irons

Tim Reed, Callaway SVP of Global Sports Marketing, added: “Matt’s a fantastic addition to the Callaway staff. He’s an excellent ball-striker and putter who knows how to win. We can’t wait to see how high he can raise his game with the help of Callaway equipment.”

Matt Wallace – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero 9°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft

Fairway: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero 15°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro, Nippon 120 X flex shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD5 JAWS 60°, 55°, 50°, Nippon 120 X flex shafts

Putter: Odyssey prototype

