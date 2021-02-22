WITB – New putter helps Max Homa to Genesis victory

Max Homa claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Genesis Invitational with the help of a new Scotty Cameron putter.



Despite that agonising three-foot missed putt on the 72nd hole, Homa had a brilliant week on the greens at Riviera.

• Scotty Cameron introduces stunning Phantom X putters

He recently swapped out his Scotty Cameron T5W, which had been in his bag for about two years, for a new Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 model. Across the four rounds he ranked seventh in strokes Gained: Putting and third in the putts per GIR stats.

Another key to the American’s success was his stellar play from the tee. Using his Titleist TSi3 driver he ranked second in Stroked Gained: Off the Tee.

• Titleist TSi1 & TSi4 drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Homa also carries an older TS3 3-wood and a fresh TSi2 7-wood at the long end of his set. His irons of choice are the Titleist 620 MB blades.

Perhaps Homa’s most memorable highlight from the tournament will be the brilliant chip shot he hit when he found his ball nestled against a tree on the first playoff hole.

• BOB VOKEY - How to choose the right wedges

In fact, his short game throughout the week with his Vokey SM8 wedges was superb, ranking ninth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

You may have also noticed Homa donning the recently released FootJoy Premiere Series shoes en-route to victory.

• FootJoy Premiere Series – FIRST LOOK!

Rounding out his equipment set-up are the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and FootJoy Pure Touch glove.

Max Homa – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9˚, Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX)

Fairway woods: Titleist TS3 (15˚, Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 80 TX), Titleist TSi2 (21˚, Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX)

Irons: Titleist 620 MB (4-9, KBS $ Taper 130 X)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46˚, 50˚, 56˚, 60˚, KBS $ Taper 130 X, KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S [60˚])

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11.5 prototype Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Premiere Series Tarlow

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch