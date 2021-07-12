Min Woo Lee emerged victorious from a three-man playoff at the abrdn Scottish Open with the help of bag packed full of Callaway equipment.



The 22-year-old averaged 305.38 yards from the tee using his Callaway Epic MAX LS driver.



The Aussie ranked 28th in Strokes Gained: Approach, finding 76.38% of greens in regulation at The Renaissance Club with his Callaway X-Forged CB irons.

Where Lee shone brightest, however, was around the greens. With his three Mack Daddy wedges he ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.



On the greens his putter of choice is the latest Odyssey White Hot OG 1 and he puts his trust in the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball.

Min Woo Lee - What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic MAX LS (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX)

Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana TB 80 TX)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue HY 90 TX)

Irons: Callaway X-Forged CB Raw (4-PW, Project X LS 7.0 130G)

Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 Raw (52˚, 56˚) Callaway MD4 Raw (60˚, Nippon Pro Modus3 120 X)

Putter: White Hot OG 1

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X