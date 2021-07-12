search
WITB – Min Woo Lee claims Scottish open title with latest Callaway gear

Gear

WITB – Min Woo Lee claims Scottish open title with latest Callaway gear

By David Cunninghame12 July, 2021
WITB Min Woo Lee abrdn scottish open Callaway Epic MAX LS Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Callaway X Forged Callaway JAWS MD5 Odyssey White Hot OG Callaway Chrome Soft X
Min Woo Lee Witb

Min Woo Lee emerged victorious from a three-man playoff at the abrdn Scottish Open with the help of bag packed full of Callaway equipment.

The 22-year-old averaged 305.38 yards from the tee using his Callaway Epic MAX LS driver.

• How have Callaway drivers changed in 30 years?

The Aussie ranked 28th in Strokes Gained: Approach, finding 76.38% of greens in regulation at The Renaissance Club with his Callaway X-Forged CB irons.

Where Lee shone brightest, however, was around the greens. With his three Mack Daddy wedges he ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

• Odyssey White Hot OG putters – FIRST LOOK!

• WATCH - Chrome Soft vs Chrome Soft X

On the greens his putter of choice is the latest Odyssey White Hot OG 1 and he puts his trust in the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball.

Min Woo Lee - What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Epic MAX LS (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana TB 70 TX)
Fairway wood: Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana TB 80 TX)
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue HY 90 TX)
Irons: Callaway X-Forged CB Raw (4-PW, Project X LS 7.0 130G)
Wedges: Callaway JAWS MD5 Raw (52˚, 56˚) Callaway MD4 Raw (60˚, Nippon Pro Modus3 120 X)
Putter: White Hot OG 1
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

