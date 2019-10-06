Miura Golf releases stunning MB-101 muscleback irons

Miura has just unveiled the newest addition to its catalogue of revered forged muscleback irons.



I’m sure many of you are well aware of Miura and its reputation for producing some of the most stunning forged irons around, but for those of you that aren’t here is bit of background.



Miura Golf’s forged works of art are designed and manufactured by the Miura family in their factory in Himeji, Japan. The entire family works hands-on in the factory and continues to carry on the Miura legacy that began with world-renowned craftsman Katsuhiro Miura, when he started hand-crafting and grinding irons in 1957.

Miura's endless quest for the perfect club has brought more than 10 product series. The next generation of the Miura family – led by sons Shinei and Yoshitaka – continue the meticulous refinement and evolution of the brand’s product lines.



Each club is individually handcrafted and will never be mass-produced, as generations of steel-making skill and passion are poured into each iron head.

Now onto the newest addition to the Miura family, the MB-101 blade.

This is the first muscleback to be released by the brand since 2013 and incorporates the best characteristics of Katsuhiro’s early designs.

You can expect all of the workability and feel that Miura has become revered for, with improved turf interaction and control.

Miura says the thin sole has been improved to allow the club to cut through turf effortlessly. When you strike the ball crisply, meanwhile, the improved clubface is designed to offer a heightened level of feel and feedback.

“This is a model of which the entire Miura family can be proud,” said Shinei Miura.

He added: “My father is as passionate about the MB-101 as any club he has ever designed. Our hope is that it will be recognized as one of the finest irons our factory has ever produced and will remain in our model lineup for years to come.”

The improvements to the MB-101 ensure the hosel and top-line of the clubface inspiring confidence and trust in this pristine iron.

The delicate increase in sole width, in union with even weight distribution and the perfect harmony between hosel and clubface embodies Miura craftsmanship.



Forged from premium S25C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome, the MB-101 is certainly one for the purists.



Now onto the question many of you will be asking, the price?

Well, the MB-101 set runs from 3-PW and is available for $280 per iron. A set, therefore, will set you back the princely sum of $2,240 (rouhgly £1,815 going by current exchange rates).



Did you really expect any different from the creators of such stunning, bespoke blades?



Available: Now at www.Miuragolf.com

