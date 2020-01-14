Miura Golf unveils long-awaited TC-201 irons

Say hello to the TC-201, the newest addition to esteemed Japanese brand Miura’s line of forged irons.



Designed and forged in the company’s Himeji factory, the TC-201 presents a perfect marriage of playability and increased forgiveness, and is a bold statement from the Miura as it starts a new decade of innovation.

With its shallow cavity and sharp topline, it promises to continue the legacy of unrivalled feel and control golfers have come to expect from Miura.

Inspired by Miura’s top-selling iron in Japan, the CB-1008, Shinei and Yoshitaka Miura have expanded on their father Katsuhiro’s original blueprint for the forged clubhead.



• Miura reveals 'minimalist' set of blades

• Miura releases stunning MB-101 musclebacks



The TC-201 features progressive weighting with each club perfectly complementing the next. Long irons feature heightened toe and heel weight for added forgiveness, with a lower centre of gravity for higher ball-flight and soft landing on greens.

The smooth connection from hosel to the top-line of the clubface rests easily behind the ball, appearing blade-like at address. Slightly changing to a higher centre of gravity in the short irons creates a lower trajectory and more control on shorter shots as one works through the set.



WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS... FIRST LOOK!



Constant weight toward the heel and toe helps with off-centre shots. The sole design contributes significantly to the playability and forgiveness of this club, and the minimal offset paired with the top line at address, inspires confidence in a wide variety of golf swings and skill sets.



• Wilson reinvigorates world's softest 2-piece ball

• Eddie Pepperell signs new equipment deal



The improvements made to the TC-201 serve as the perfect complement to the classic Miura blade, the MB-101, released in October 2019.

“The TC-201s are a cavity back five years in the making,” said Hoyt McGarity, CEO of Miura Golf. “They are a testament to the Miura family’s dedication to perfection in craftsmanship, and are the most anticipated Miura irons in recent memory.”

Forged from premium S25C soft carbon steel and finished in satin chrome, the TC-201 set runs 3-PW.

To find out more, visit miuragolf.com