Mizuno announces extensive SS19 footwear and apparel collection

Mizuno’s new Spring Summer 2019 footwear and apparel collections boast improved versions of the popular Nexlite and WAVE Cadence shoes, plus a range of stylish yet simple apparel designs tailored from Solar Cut, Quick Dry and Move Tech high-performance fabrics.



The new WAVE Cadence GTX is the ultimate long-distance golf shoe, designed to go 36 holes and beyond.



It blends the comfort and support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed in golf.

For SS19, the WAVE Cadence GTX will feature GORE-TEX for the first time.

This membrane provides durable waterproofness and optimised breathability that keeps feet both dry and comfortable.



Added durability and traction come via Mizuno’s extremely hardwearing X10 carbon rubber that allows high-impact areas in the heel to last longer and perform better.

WAVE Cadence GTX also features U41C, a unique, extremely light midsole compound engineered for high comfort and performance, plus the IG Multi Technology (Impact Grip System), engineered to deliver added grip and stability throughout the swing in firm conditions.

The Nexlite Boa 006 is a waterproof, spikeless golf shoe that shares the same WAVE platform technology as the WAVE Cadence GTX. This ultra-lightweight shoe features the Boa closure system instead of traditional laces.

For SS19 the new Nexlite Boa 006 will feature a fine-touch Kuraray upper that will be softer to the touch than in previous Nexlite models.

One the apparel side, three different performance fabrics lead the way in Mizuno’s extended SS19 collection: Solar Cut, Quick Dry and Move Tech.



Solar Cut Technology helps cool the body from the heat and ultraviolet light rays exerted by the sun by suppressing the transmission of not only infrared rays but also ultraviolet rays that are the cause of sunburn.

It also suppresses the transmission of light, which improves cooling performance.



Mizuno Quick Dry absorbs and diffuses moisture quickly, wicking moisture away from the skin while letting cool air in to keep the inside of the clothes more comfortable.

Move Tech is Mizuno’s 4-way stretch fabric with specific material placement for ease of movement, incorporated into anatomical patterns.

For those spring or summer days when a single layer is not enough, the Move Tech jacket and vest are the perfect companion, offering excellent showerproof and windproof protection in a fabric engineered to allow complete freedom to swing.

For more info on the full collection head to golf.mizunoeurope.com

