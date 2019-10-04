Mizuno AW19 Apparel Collection laiden with tech

If you are the kind of golfer that still heads out onto the course no matter how poor the winter weather, then you might want to check out Mizuno’s latest apparel collection.



The AW19 collection has been engineered and tailored to look stylish while meeting the needs of the dedicated off-season golfer head-on via a series of ingenious performance fabric technologies.



From Mizuno’s revolutionary heat-generating Breath Thermo yarn to Tech Shield, Move Tech and Techfill, this new collection is unashamedly technical to help you tackle the worst of the winter weather without affecting your game.

Breath Thermo once again features prominently, a revolutionary fabric that captures escaping body vapour to generate heat, which in turn returns warmth to the body.

It was originally developed by Mizuno's fabric engineers for use in extreme winter sports.



The new Breath Thermo Polo, available in Deep Navy, Light Grey and Black, is a winter-weight, classic short-sleeved polo and the fabric has an enhanced feel compared to previous collections.

The Breath Thermo BioGear Base Layer is a soft, warm, stretchable base layer that boasts a compression fit to reduce muscle fatigue and allow you to layer up when required, while the Breath Thermo 1/4 Zip top forms the perfect second layer, with its lightweight, soft-touch fabric and Move Tech technology allowing full freedom of movement in the golf swing.

Breath Thermo also features in the stylish Mizuno Move Tech padded jackets and gilets, both available in a range of colours.

Move Tech is another key Mizuno fabric technology engineered to facilitate a full range of golf-specific movements via key strategic stretch points.



The ultra-warm, padded Move Tech Jacket and Gilet rely on Mizuno’s Techfill treatment to ensure they maintain their warmth-giving volume through wear and washing.



Tech Shield, a knitted material with both weather-proofing and stretch properties, is another key Mizuno performance technology.



AW19’s water-repellent Tech Shield jacket has a new look, with Mizuno’s advanced product development team creating a garment that has greater potential for general lifestyle wear while still delivering all the performance a golfer could want.



An eye-catching newcomer for AW19 is the 3 in1 Jacket, another garment to feature both Mizuno Move Tech and Tech Shield fabric technologies. It can be worn as jacket and gilet together, gilet on its own or jacket on its own according to the demands of the weather conditions and temperature.



The high-performance Nexlite Rain Jacket and Rain Pants, meanwhile, offer the ultimate in wet-weather protection, providing an incredible 20,000mm of waterproofing with 25,000g of breathability.



Completing the AW19 collection is a range of Breath Thermo Beanies and Bobble Hats, which will be available in a selection of colours both classic and more adventurous, and a Breath Thermo Neckwarmer available in Charcoal or Black.



Available: Now

Prices: Breath Thermo Polo £56

Breath Thermo BioGear Base Layer £58

Breath Thermo ¼ Zip £90

Move Tech Gilet £95

Move Tech Jacket £115

Move Tech Trousers £100

Tech Shield Jacket £115

3in1 Jacket £140

Nexlite Rain Jacket £135

Nexlite Rain Pants £115

Breath Thermo Beanie £27

Breath Thermo Bobble Hat £27

Breath Neckwarmer £19