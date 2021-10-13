Mizuno unveils modern and vibrant AW21 apparel

With the winter conditions fast approaching, Mizuno has decided to introduce its Autumn/Winter collection for 2021, powered by ingenious performance fabric technologies that have been engineered to help you tackle the elements.

The collection is built upon Mizuno’s core technologies. In the rain, Nexlite Flex offers complete waterproof protection with incredible flexibility and comfort.



• Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck



To keep you warm and toasty as the temperatures start to plummet, Mizuno’s Breath Thermo and Thermal Plus fabrics generate heat from escaping body vapour and regulate the dissipation of body heat respectively.

BioGear serves to reduce muscle/joint fatigue due to stretch, pressure and shape, while Move Tech is an anatomically-patterned four-way-stretch fabric.



• Mizuno ST-G 220 driver – FIRST LOOK!

Now let’s dive into some of the highlights from the new collection.

The Breath Thermo Short Sleeve Winter polo (£65) is classically styled and features the groundbreaking Thermo technology to retain heat. It is complemented by the Breath Thermo Long Sleeve Winter polo (£68), an ideal garment for layering or for wearing on its own on warmer autumn days.

The Breath Thermo BioGear base layer (£63) is an essential winter garment. Not only does the Breath Thermo technology help maintain a consistent body temperature but the stretch fabric also helps to reduce muscle fatigue.

Moving to outerwear, the Windproof jumper (£135) is a ¼ zip neck, lined jumper providing superb protection against the wind with, lined details featuring on waist band, neck and cuffs.

Move Tech Winter trousers (£140) feature Mizuno’s Move Tech four-way stretch fabric for ease of movement, plus, they come with a brushed lining for warmth and comfort.

The Winter Stretch full zip (£145), available in five striking colourways, is a mid-weight jacket in bold pixelated camouflage print. The outer stretch layer delivers exceptional movement and quietness through the swing.

The new Nexlite Flex (£140) is a lightweight and free moving jacket that is water resistant to 20,000mm, incredibly breathable and now with 15% additional stretch. The jacket remains water repellent even after numerous washes. In addition, the material is free from environmentally harmful perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).



• Mizuno T22 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Also in the AW collection are the Breath Thermo Knit beanies (£27) and Pom Pom hats (£32). These feature Mizuno’s heat generating Breath Thermo fabric to keep you playing in the coldest conditions.