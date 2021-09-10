Mizuno bolsters its BR-D bag range with new releases

Mizuno has decided to bolster its bag offerings with the addition of new BR-D Series carry, stand and cart bags.



Renowned for its brilliant forged irons, Mizuno's golf bags have always caught the eye too, with their striking designs and innovative features.

The new BR-D Series delivers on both those counts and offers a range of options from lightweight carry bags to robust cart bags.

BR-D2 Carry Bag

A clever little bag for quick practice rounds or weekends away. It accommodates 14 clubs via 4-way top cuff with two full-length dividers, and it features 9 pockets to organise your essentials.

The new detachable Mod Pouch gives a little more storage when it’s needed and allows a further drop in weight when it’s not. The dual shoulder strap has four adjustment points for maximum comfort, while an insulated drinks pocket plus easy grab handles only add to the appeal.



BR-D3 Stand Bag

For those who prefer walking the course, the BR-D3 makes every step a little easier as it weighs in at just 2kg.



Stripped back to eight critical pockets and compartments with a brand new ultra-comfortable shoulder strap, the bag features a full-length apparel pocket and insulated drinks pouch.



There’s a fleece-lined valuables pocket and removable ball pocket (which can be customised), while a hip pad provides extra comfort.



BR-DX Hybrid Stand Bag

This new hybrid stand bag offers ultimate versatility. It features 14 pockets, including a large cooler pocket for those extra hot days.



It also has large profile stand legs, molded bottom cuff with rubber feet for added stability, and a quick release detachable dual shoulder strap for walking days. The 14-way top cuff with full-length dividers offers maximum protection for clubs and the Cart Strap channel allows for secure attachment and increased accessibility.



There’s a full-length apparel pocket, a fleece-lined valuables pocket with waterproof zipper, a magnetic closure pocket with fleece lining, a removable, customisable ball pocket and quick-access mesh pockets.

BR-D4 Cart Bag

This is Mizuno’s maximum storage cart / trolley bag, with a staggering 20 pockets and compartments.



An all-new “mission control” organiser panel makes it easy to store anything you need for quick access – from range finders to scorecards and yardage books to pitch mark reparier tools, all in one centralised location, as do the quick access mesh pockets.



The extra-large cooler pocket means you’ll never need to go hungry or thirsty out on course. There’s a 14-way top cuff with an integrated large putter well, and full-length dividers for the ultimate in club organization.

A clever addition is the notch on the bottom cuff that gives extra stability when the bag is used on a push cart.

Available: Now

Prices: BR-D2 £135, BR-D3 £180, BR-DX £235, BR-D4 £235

