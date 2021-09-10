search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMizuno bolsters its BR-D bag range with new releases

Gear

Mizuno bolsters its BR-D bag range with new releases

By David Cunninghame08 September, 2021
Mizuno Mizuno bags Mizuno BR-D bags Mizuno BR-D2 Mizuno BR-D3 Mizuno BR-DX Mizuno BR-D4 Bags Cart bags Stand Bags
Mizuno Bags 2021 1

Mizuno has decided to bolster its bag offerings with the addition of new BR-D Series carry, stand and cart bags.

Renowned for its brilliant forged irons, Mizuno's golf bags have always caught the eye too, with their striking designs and innovative features.

• Mizuno ST-Z & ST-X metalwoods – FIRST LOOK!

The new BR-D Series delivers on both those counts and offers a range of options from lightweight carry bags to robust cart bags.

BR-D2 Carry Bag

A clever little bag for quick practice rounds or weekends away. It accommodates 14 clubs via 4-way top cuff with two full-length dividers, and it features 9 pockets to organise your essentials.

• Mizuno 2021 footwear collection – FIRST LOOK!

The new detachable Mod Pouch gives a little more storage when it’s needed and allows a further drop in weight when it’s not. The dual shoulder strap has four adjustment points for maximum comfort, while an insulated drinks pocket plus easy grab handles only add to the appeal.

Mizuno Bags 2021 Br D3

BR-D3 Stand Bag

For those who prefer walking the course, the BR-D3 makes every step a little easier as it weighs in at just 2kg. 

Stripped back to eight critical pockets and compartments with a brand new ultra-comfortable shoulder strap, the bag features a full-length apparel pocket and insulated drinks pouch. 

There’s a fleece-lined valuables pocket and removable ball pocket (which can be customised), while a hip pad provides extra comfort.

Mizuno Bags 2021 Br Dx

BR-DX Hybrid Stand Bag

This new hybrid stand bag offers ultimate versatility. It features 14 pockets, including a large cooler pocket for those extra hot days.

It also has large profile stand legs, molded bottom cuff with rubber feet for added stability, and a quick release detachable dual shoulder strap for walking days. The 14-way top cuff with full-length dividers offers maximum protection for clubs and the Cart Strap channel allows for secure attachment and increased accessibility.

There’s a full-length apparel pocket, a fleece-lined valuables pocket with waterproof zipper, a magnetic closure pocket with fleece lining, a removable, customisable ball pocket and quick-access mesh pockets.

Mizuno Bags 2021 Br D4

BR-D4 Cart Bag

This is Mizuno’s maximum storage cart / trolley bag, with a staggering 20 pockets and compartments.  

An all-new “mission control” organiser panel makes it easy to store anything you need for quick access – from range finders to scorecards and yardage books to pitch mark reparier tools, all in one centralised location, as do the quick access mesh pockets.

• Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

The extra-large cooler pocket means you’ll never need to go hungry or thirsty out on course. There’s a 14-way top cuff with an integrated large putter well, and full-length dividers for the ultimate in club organization.

A clever addition is the notch on the bottom cuff that gives extra stability when the bag is used on a push cart.

Available: Now
Prices: BR-D2 £135, BR-D3 £180, BR-DX £235, BR-D4 £235

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Mizuno bags

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - Cart bags

Related Articles - Stand Bags

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Voting extended for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards
Brooks Koepka believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' major record
Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?
Bryson DeChambeau has "wrecked hands" preparing for Long Drive event
"It's a bit odd" - Brooks Koepka gives his thoughts on Ryder Cup

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow