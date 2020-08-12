Mizuno ES21 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

How does greater control, consistency and more spin sound to you?



Well that is exactly what you can expect from the new Mizuno ES21 wedges.

These forged wedges are engineered to help you generate the consistent spin rates needed to improve your short game.



Traditional wedges have a sweet spot that is slightly to the heel side, making it hard for some players to find consistency.

The ES21 wedges feature a higher, more central sweet spot which, combined with a super stable design, delivers a squarer strike and greater levels of spin.



A multi-piece stainless steel construction features a hollow body for a higher and deeper centre of gravity, while the high toe and low heel keep the wedges extremely stable when the face is opened.

The incredible spin on offer with these wedges is largely thanks to the Quad-Cut Grooves. These ultra-precise CNC milled grooves are cut into durable Grain Flow Forged Boron infused steel.

In addition, Hydroflow Micro Grooves, which are vertically etched, help release moisture and maintain spin even in damp conditions.

The ES21 wedges are available in either a standard or wide sole option, each model featuring a surprisingly narrow top line to give you the confidence to stiff it close.

“We’ve taken a very Mizuno type approach to the ES21 by keeping the top line very sleek – despite the technology inside,” said Mizuno’s Director of R&D David Llewellyn.

He added: “Our testing showed that there’s a lot of good golfers out there who will be surprised at the gains they could make by having more predictable spin numbers.”

Available: September 17

Price: £155