Mizuno expands its custom fitting potential

Mizuno is continuing to push custom-fitting boundaries with further upgrades to its long-established Shaft Optimizer fitting tool.



Mizzy’s system uses a built-in Gyro and transmission via Bluetooth to the Swing DNA software to digitally recommend the correct equipment for individual golfers.



Mizuno fitting offering has now been expanded to encompass the RB Tour, RB Tour X and RB566V balls and the ST200 driver.

The latest version of Mizuno’s Shaft Optimizer 3D (SO3D) software will allow for ball fitting, providing individuals with the optimum ball for their game based on shaft lean and attack angle, using data established from Swing DNA and SO3D results. Recommendations will be between the RB Tour, RB Tour X and new RB566V balls.



• Mizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

The capacity for driver shaft fitting will be the first of its kind, utilizing bending profiles, as per Mizuno’s renowned iron fitting, which will allow Mizuno fitting experts to establish exactly which shaft in the Mizuno ST200 driver will best suit any individual.

Since its introduction in 2010, Mizuno’s Shaft Optimizer has established itself as one of the best iron shaft fitting tools for golf professionals worldwide.



• Mizuno ST200 Drivers - FIRST LOOK!



Measuring five critical dynamics within the swing (Mizuno Swing DNA), the Optimizer is able to recommend an iron shaft best matched to any golfer’s movement. Mizuno measures every shaft in-house to establish a map of EI curves to which it then matches the swing profiles. The new Bluetooth Optimizer enables Mizuno’s club fitters to capture swing data directly to the software, run from an iPad or iPhone.

The Gyro enables the club’s swing plane to be measured in 3D space along with shaft dynamics, ignoring face rotation through impact for a more accurate lie angle reading. Using a combination of the Gyro and strain gauges which run throughout the shaft, Mizuno is now able to capture 40 data points from every swing.

The added capability of fitting for balls and drivers further enhances the fitting experience Mizuno can offer.



• M.CRAFT putters – Mizuno is back on the putter scene

“This is a great step forwards for the whole fitting process. In terms of the golf ball, being fitted for the correct model to suit your playing style can greatly improve performance,” says Bill Price, Director of Fitting at Mizuno.

He added: “With regards shaft fitting for the ST200 driver, we’re ahead of the curve on this one. Using the same technologies as our iron shaft fitting enables us to precisely recommend shaft options for individual players.”

