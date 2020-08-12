Mizuno JPX921 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Mizuno says its new JPX921 Series of irons has been engineered with one intention – to improve your on-course performance.



The JPX Series irons led a bit of a resurgence for Mizuno, starting with the JPX900 Tour and more recently the JPX919 Tour, prominently residing in the bag of Brooks Koepka.

Now Mizuno has unveiled the next evolution of JPX.

The precison engineered JPX921 Series has been developed alongside Mizuno's comprehensive custom-fitting programme to deliver pure performance and help you get the very most from your game.

JPX921 Forged

The JPX921 Forged iron integrates the power of Chromoly into a full body Forged iron for the very first time.



Initially applied in Mizuno's Hot Metal irons - Chromoly has made the cross over to the Japanese brand's forgings.

Mizzy’s in-house testing shows the fastest ball speeds ever produced by one of its a fully forged constructions.

Grain Flow Forged HD in Mizuno’s facility in Hiroshima Japan, the JPX921 Forged will deliver that timeless Mizuno feel.

The integration of Chromoly 4120 allows for a clubface up to 0.5mm thinner which delivers the remarkable ball speeds.

Additional perimeter weighting with toe bias creates a Stability Frame to maximise results from off-centre strikes, while a 6.4% wider CNC back milled slot further increases stability.

Despite this, the JPX921 Forged irons offer a sleeker, compact profile – a shorter blade length throughout, a beveled training edge and reduced offset to ensure it suits the eye of the better player.

JPX921 Tour

The most chosen Mizuno model on the Tour among non-contracted professionals - the JPX900 Tour and JPX919 Tour were huge successes for Mizuno.

The stunning new JPX921 Tour maintains its predecessor's fusion of precision with stability.

It is now even thicker behind impact for an enhanced, softer feel with tour refined short irons for smoother turf interaction.

Grain Flow Forged HD from 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon steel, the JPX921 Tour will deliver pure feel at impact.

In addition, Mizuno’s Stability Frame helps to make such a sleek players iron very user-friendly.

The shorter irons feature a narrower sole for improved turf interaction, while a pearl brush, anti-glare finish minimises distractions over the ball and offers a sharper, refined look.

JPX921 Hot Metal

The JPX921 Hot Metal represents the 3rd generation of Mizuno irons to utilise Chromoly and features Mizuno’s most complex face geometry to date.

The re-engineered CORTECH face, now 0.2mm thinner across the centre point, is enhanced by the Seamless Cup Face featuring a variable thickness sole design that allows the leading edge to act as a hinge, generating greater flex.

The result of all of this?

Mizuno’s most powerful and fastest iron to date.

Three additional sound ribs produce a more solid sensation at impact, while extreme perimeter weighting and toe bias in Mizuno’s Stability Frame help to deliver fantastic consistency.

Completing the new line-up is the JPX921 Hot Metal Pro model and also the JPX921 Special Edition Leftie (SEL). Built into a combination set with JPX921 Forged long irons (#4 and #5) and JPX921 Tour mid and short irons (#6-GW), SEL is a perfectly balanced set-up for left-handers.



This line-up oozes all of the style, craftsmanship and precision that the brand is renowned for and we cannot wait to get our hands on them.

Available: September 17

Prices: JPX921 Forged - £150 per iron, JPX921 Tour - £150 per iron, JPX921 Hot Metal Pro - £135 per iron, JPX21 Hot Metal - £120 per iron