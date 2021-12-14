Mizuno Pro irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Mizuno Pro 221, 223 and 225 have been designed as elite player’s irons, but with some serious technology added into the mix to offer a superb blend of power and playability in three stunning packages.

Inspired by the iconic blades of Mizuno’s past, the Pro 221 has evolved to be more playable through incremental refinements in shape and weight placement.



The irons have been bevelled for the appearance of a shorter face profile and narrower top line, but without loss of mass in the upper blade. The 221’s are dramatically more compact in the scoring irons than their predecessors. They also feature Mizuno’s shortest CG / shaft axis which is consistent from 3-iron to PW, allowing for controlled shot shaping through the set.

Grain Flow Forged in Hiroshima, Japan where Mizuno irons have been produced since 1968, the 221, along with the 223 & 225 models, feature a soft copper underlay for a uniquely satisfying Mizuno sensation at impact.

Grain Flow Forged in Hiroshima, Japan where Mizuno irons have been produced since 1968, the 221, along with the 223 & 225 models, feature a soft copper underlay for a uniquely satisfying Mizuno sensation at impact.



• Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck



The 221 exudes the stunning aesthetics, sumptuous feel and exacting precision we all want to see from a Mizzy blade. This model will be reserved for the purest of ball strikers and the real traditionalists among you.



The Pro 223 is one of Mizuno’s most-advanced designs ever. The 223’s conceal a ball speed-enhancing construction within the frame of a compact players cavity.



A completely new technology platform from 4-7 iron combines Mizuno's tested Chromoly Forging and Flow Micro-Slot, an innovation producing extreme ball speeds from a small tour-ready profile. It delivers a face thickness of just 2.4mm (vs 2.6mm JPX921 Forged).

From 8-PW, Pro 223 are constructed from 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon Steel for ultimate precision and control.

From 8-PW, Pro 223 are constructed from 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon Steel for ultimate precision and control.

The 223, offers something a little bit different than any of its MP predecessors, with looks, soft feel and control of a tour iron combines with modern technology to elevate your on-course performance.



"From an engineering perspective – the Mizuno Pro 223 is probably the biggest step forward of all three new irons. The 221 and 225 are refined versions of their predecessors (MP-20 & MP-20 HMB) – but the 223 is a completely new concept. An incredibly compact player’s profile - smaller in every way than the iron it replaces. With Chromoly Forged and a hidden micro-slot from 4-7 iron," said David Llewellyn, Director of R&D for Mizuno.

The 225 represents the second-gen Hot Metal Blade and is the most playable of the Mizuno Pro series. It’s more compact than the original with a revised CORTECH multi-thickness face for even quicker ball speeds.



• Mizuno ST-G 220 driver – FIRST LOOK!



The design features Grain Flow Forged 4135 Chromoly in the face and neck in the 2-8 iron - consistently 0.2mm thinner across the face. This combines with a COR Forged Hollow Body and 28.5g Tungsten weight in the 2-7 iron to produce a higher, more stable flight and enhanced ball speed.

In the 9-PW, 1025E Pure Select Mild Carbon Steel is used with stabilising back weight for greater precision and a more penetrating flight.

The 225 is built for the modern golfer, with its sleek, beautiful package belying the sheer power and forgiveness contained under the hood of this beast. Also, they will prove to be equally effective as a long/mid-iron alternatives for better players or a complete set for low to mid handicaps.

Completing the new line-up is the Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi. A long iron replacement with a priority on ball speed, it has been designed to be played with a graphite shaft.



• Mizuno T22 wedges – FIRST LOOK!



Relieved of the constraints needed to flow through a complete set, the Fli-Hi has a longer head length, a little extra offset and a wider sole than the Mizuno Pro 225 long irons. Mizuno's first ever Maraging MAS1C face in an iron delivers increased ball speeds to make this utility a real powerhouse.



Whenever Mizuno decides to launch a new line-up of irons, we can’t help but feel excited. Its reputation is founded upon the brilliance of its forged irons.



Its history is littered with iconic designs and instant classics. With the new Mizuno Pro 221, 223 225 we have three models that will no doubt make their way into the brand's iron hall of fame. Sensational work yet again from Mizuno.

Available: 3 Feb 2022

Prices: Mizuno Pro 221 £165 (per iron), Mizuno Pro 223 £180 (per iron), Mizuno Pro 225 £200 (per iron), Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi £250 (per iron)