Mizuno RB Tour golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

Mizuno’s new tour-calibre, four-piece golf balls promise optimum greenside feel plus excellent performance in the wind thanks to a new drag-reducing Cone Profile Dimple (C Dimple).



Mizuno introduced its first urethane covered ball to Europe in 2013 and its 2nd generation tour type balls MP-s and MP-x in 2015.

The 2019 launch of RB TOUR and RB TOUR X combines Mizuno’s trademark feel and feedback with the wind beating performance of its new C-Dimple.



• Mizuno reveals JPX919 Hot Metal PRO irons



Mizuno’s new Cone (C) Dimple is the result of 12 years of wind tunnel testing at Mizuno’s MT (Mizuno Technics) test facility. The C-Dimple creates more trigger points to keep fast flowing air close to the ball’s surface for longer - simultaneously reducing drag, and strengthening your trajectory.

Under laboratory testing a configuration of 360 Cone Dimples was discovered the most effective at producing a controllable, penetrating driver flight, and noticeable distance gains on full iron shots.



• FIRST REVIEW: Mizuno ST190 drivers



The RB Tour and RB Tour X’s high-energy four-piece construction blends those 360 drag-reducing C-Dimples with a urethane cover for ultrasoft, responsive greenside performance.



The high-energy Ionomer mantle layer and graduated hardness Butadiene Dual Core, meanwhile, are the driving forces behind the speed both models deliver.

The RB Tour model’s very soft compression offers lower driver spin to suit more downward angles of attack, while the RB Tour X is geared more towards mid driver spin for flat to upward attack angles.



Now Mizuno are aware that these new tour balls are unlikely to take the premium ball market by storm but are confident that they offer a high performing alternative that will entice a lit of better players.

“After 13 years we have the expertise to build a really high performance tour ball that works particularly well in the wind,” said David Llewellyn – Director of R&D.



• Mizuno unveils new JPX Fli-Hi hybrids



“Mizuno has its own wind tunnel at the Mizuno Technics laboratory and a particular skill set in aerodynamics. We’ve now built a reputation across Asia and Europe for producing a quality ball – working with tour winners, elite amateurs and emerging tour players.



"The RB TOUR takes us to the next level and we’re excited to see where this takes us.”

Available: February

Price: £50