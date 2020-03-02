search
HomeGearMizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Mizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame28 February, 2020
Mizuno Rb566 1

Mizuno has just unveiled two new soft compression balls that will help to boost your distance thanks to innovative dimple patterns.

The Japanese brand is looking to capitalise on the successful release of its premium RB TOUR and RB TOUR X golf balls last year with these new additions to its line-up. 

• REVIEW - Mizuno RB Tour & RB Tour X

The name comes courtesy of the unique 566 micro-dimple design featured on both balls.

This design is helps to delay the rate of descent past the apex of the flight, thereby increasing hang time and maximising distance.

Mizuno Rb566 5

RB566

Mizuno’s softest compression ball combines the 566 micro-dimple design with a  large, soft compression core to produce a stable, straighter ball flight, while the Ionomer cover offers impressive greenside feel and durability for a golf ball in this category.

Mizuno Rb566 2

The RB566 will best suit players with mid to slower swing speeds looking for a soft feel and maximum distance.

• Mizuno expands its custom fitting potential

It is also available in yellow and orange for the coloured golf ball lovers among you.

Mizuno Rb566 3

RB566V

The RB566V features a 3-piece construction for maximum speed at launch. Like the RB556, it showcases a 566 D-dimple design which has been engineered to delay the rate of descent past the apex of the flight, but the V delivers a slightly higher launch angle.

 Mizuno ST200 Drivers - FIRST LOOK!

Soft compression with a 3-piece construction and an Ionomer cover, the RB566V is nimble around the greens while the high-energy Butadiene core also enhances feel and improves velocity.

It’s a ball designed to suit just about every golfer out there.

Mizuno Rb566 4

“We can now produce even softer compression balls that prolong their flight through aerodynamics. A softer core works to elevate trajectory and straighten flight – and now there’s no trade off in distance,” says Norikazu Ninomiya of Mizuno Japan.

Available: Now
Price: RB566 £25(per dozen), RB566V £35 (per dozen)

