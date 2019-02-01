search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMizuno releases JPX919 Hot Metal PRO irons

Gear

Mizuno releases JPX919 Hot Metal PRO irons

By David Cunninghame31 January, 2019
Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal PRO Mizuno JPX919 Mizuno irons Mizuno Irons New Gear Equipment Chris Voshall
Hm Pro 1

Introducing the Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal PRO - a new addition to the brilliant JPX919 irons family aimed at better players who want a more compact and traditional-looking iron without sacrificing on the staggering ball speeds that the Hot Metal delivers.

The Hot Metal’s high-strength Chromoly 4140M construction and new multi-thickness face promotes astonishing ball speeds, while a seamless one-piece cup face construction ensures surprising levels of feedback for an iron in the game improvement category.

Hm Pro 2

Due to popular demand, all of that performance is now available in the smaller, more workable playing profile of the new Hot Metal PRO model.

• REVIEW - See what we made of the Mizuno ST190 driver

The PRO features a slimmed-down top line and sole, plus reduced offset to bring Chromoly 4140M ball speed and performance benefits to those of you with a more traditional eye.

Hm Pro 3

• WATCH - Join us as we go inside the Mizuno tour truck

Like the standard Hot Metal, the head’s stability frame is open at the heel portion to enhance stability, launch and a loft-appropriate flight apex for controlled, soft-landing approaches, while re-engineered Sound Ribs generate specific vibration patterns that ensure a satisfying sensation through impact.

• The new JPX919 irons from Mizuno... which one is right for you?

A new, more durable Pearl Brush finish then helps to soften the head’s lines in bright sunlight.

The JPX919 Hot Metal PRO offers a steeper transition into more compact scoring irons and wedges, with set-matching gap, sand and lob wedges available, engineered from a softer X30 steel with precision-milled grooves and faces for improved spin and control around the greens.

Hm Pro 4

• Mizuno introduces ultra-light Nexlite Boa 005 shoe

“There has been a noticeable shift of better players towards the Hot Metal irons,” said Chris Voshall, Senior Engineer at Mizuno.

“We realised we could do more in that category and push the technology a bit further. The big surprise was how the ball speed and stability stayed near indistinguishable from the standard version, once we’d made the size and offset adjustment.”

Available: February

Price: £120 per iron

Related Articles - Mizuno JPX919

Related Articles - Mizuno irons

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Golf News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course
WATCH - This 2019 Open promo video will give you goosebumps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fantasy 5 to watch
Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro
WATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow