Mizuno showcases new innovations in its AW20 collection

Mizuno has announced an impressive range of apparel for Autumn/Winter 2020 that offers practical and stylish solutions to counter the challenging conditions that are just around the corner.



A range of performance fabrics and technologies are showcased within the collection – Mizuno’s revolutionary, heat-generating “Thermo” yarn captures vapour as it leaves the body to retain heat whilst maximizing breathability; “Move Tech” is a four-way stretch fabric allowing golfers superb freedom of movement and “Techfill” maintains volume and keeps the golfer warm in the harshest conditions.

Three models of polo shirt feature in the Mizuno AW20 collection. The Breath Thermo Short Sleeve Polo features the groundbreaking Thermo technology to retain heat.

It is complemented by the Breath Thermo Long Sleeve Polo which is an ideal garment for layering or for wearing on its own on warmer autumn days.



The Breath Thermo Pattern Polo offers the same technologies, while the Breath Thermo BioGear Base Layer is an absolute winter essential.



Moving to outerwear, the Windproof Lined Sweater is a quarter-zip garment with a lightweight windproof lining.

The Mizuno Move Warmer Gilet and Move Warmer Jacket feature Mizuno’s Move Tech technology - strategic stretch points allow maximum freedom of movement through the swing.



The Mizuno Move Warmer Hybrid Jacket also features four-way stretch Move Tech technology but it’s extremely lightweight making it a highly versatile garment.

In the coldest conditions, the Mizuno Techfill Jacket excels. It features both Techfill and Thermo technologies to protect you no matter what the elements throw at them.



The updated Nexlite 2.0 jacket and trousers, meanwhile, feature one of the lightest waterproof fabrics on the market.



With a two-year waterproof guarantee, these garments give the golfer total protection in wet weather. The jacket comes in black, reflex blue and red; the trousers in black

Also in the AW collection are the Breath Thermo Bobble Hats and Beanies. These feature Mizuno’s Thermal Plus technology to maintain an optimal temperature and control loss of body heat.