Gear

Mizuno reveals technically advanced SS21 collection

By David Cunninghame02 May, 2021
Mizuno Mizuno SS21 Apparel Polo Shirts Outerwear New Gear
Mizuno Ss21 1

Mizuno's Spring/Summer golf apparel collection for 2021 features the brand's most striking and technically advanced apparel yet.

The innovative four-way stretch Move Tech fabric features across the range, allowing excellent freedom of movement through the swing.

• Mizuno ST-Z & ST-X metalwoods – FIRST LOOK!

Another tech highlight is Mizuno Quick Dry Plus, a material that rapidly absorbs and diffuses moisture from the body for maximum comfort on even the hottest days.

Mizuno Ss21 2

Th collection contains designs to suit all tastes.

The Move Tech Quick Dry polo is a lightweight summer polo with classic look and Mizuno’s iconic Runbird motif on collar and yoke.

The Quick Dry Horizon polo offers athletic and contemporary styling. It’s soft to touch and extremely lightweight.

The Quick Dry Oceanic polo, meanwhile, delivers a modern look with retro twist thanks to its sublimated print and the sublimated print on the Quick Dry Mirage polo creates a contemporary two-tone style.

Moving to outerwear, the Quick Dry Breeze ¼ zip is an elegant and simple outer layer. Featuring a lightweight, thin material, it’s an ideal garment when the temperature drops slightly.

• Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

The Windlite gilet offers wind protection and water repellency. It’s a go-to garment in changeable conditions.

Mizuno Ss21 3

The Windlite jacket is ideal if conditions worsen further. It’s lightweight and offers protection without compromising on structure or range of movement. It offers wind protection and water repellency while the gently elasticated cuffs ensure maximum comfort.

• Mizuno 2021 footwear collection – FIRST LOOK!

Finally, the Move Tech Citizen trousers and shorts offer a slim and athletic fit. They showcase Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech fabric which is anatomically positioned for ease of movement when playing golf.

