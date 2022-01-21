Mizuno reveals incredibly stable ST 220 metalwoods

Mizuno is serving up a new range of drivers, fairway woods and hybrids with improved stability and consistency at the heart of their design.



The ST 220 line-up is headlined by the new ST-Z 220 and ST-X 220 drivers, both of which build upon the brilliant work Mizuno has carried out in recent years to ensure the performance of its metalwoods are on par with its phenomenal forged irons.



Last year we saw Mizzy focus on optimising ball speed, launch conditions and looks with its original ST-Z and ST-X offerings. For 2022, the Japanese brand has shifted its focus to stability in order to give you the most efficient drives and the highest ball speeds on a more consistent basis.

To achieve exceptional stability and consistency from off-centre strikes, Mizuno’s engineers expanded the carbon-sole area by 40% and thinned out the Titanium portion, alongside a doubling of the stabilising back weight.



"By early 2021, with the vast majority of tour players we tested, the ST Series drivers were able to improve on their current driver for ball speed, looks and feel,” said Mizuno’s Director of Product Chris Voshall.



“The occasional barrier to getting a driver in play was the distance drop off from off-centre strikes. Our engineers isolated and tackled that last dimension with the new ST-Z and ST-X. We're now seeing the results – ball speed drop-offs are negligible, and we’ve massively tightened the overall ranges of launch and spin."

ST-Z 220

With a balanced toe/heel carbon construction and a central back weight, the ST-Z driver encourages a low spinning, straight trajectory. The modern 460cc profile has been designed to be both confidence-inspiring and appealing to elite players.



The weight savings Mizuno was able to achieve has allowed for a heavier, 20-gram back weight that creates a deeper centre of gravity (CG) for more efficient performance.



A highly resilient forged SAT2041 Beta Ti face and multi-thickness CORTECH design, meanwhile, are the engines behind increased ball speed.



Mizuno's Harmonic Impact Research has built sound into the design, delivering the sound players associate with a ‘solid’ feel. The optimised Wave Sole delivers an additional contribution to ball speeds, particularly from low on the clubface while 4˚ of loft adjustability allows for fine-tuning of launch and trajectory.

ST-X 220

The ST-X 220 is for those of you seeking a confidence-inspiring, draw-biased driver, with its heel focused weight location helping to produce a higher, right to left ball flight.



With higher spin rates than its ST-Z counterpart, the ST-X will suit moderate swing speeds a little better, helping to extend your carry distances. The new 20-gram heel biased back weight once again creates a deeper CG for more consistency and greater stability. The ST-X is also available as a J-Spec option with ultra-lightweight HeLIUM NanoCore shaft for seniors and those with slower swing speeds.



With a rounded 460cc profile, the driver offers a higher launch and mid spin performance. It too boasts the same face, sole, hosel and sound technologies as its ST-Z 220 counterpart.

ST-X 220 Fairway Woods

Now it's time to shift focus onto Mizuno’s fairway woods for 2022. Featuring Mizuno’s X-Axis design, the ST-X fairway woods have been engineered to produce a higher, draw biased flight.



With deep internal weighting, these woods are suitable for those with moderate swing speeds who need elevated launch to achieve great distance and controlled landing angles when approaching the green from long range.

The generously sized 3-wood boasts a full Ti construction with the same SAT2041 Beta face material as featured in the drivers. Combined with a Ti811 body, Mizuno says you can expect the highest ever ball speeds from one of its fairway woods.

With Maraging MAS1C steel face, the 5 and 7-woods are significantly more compact than the 3 wood, making them ideal for use off the deck.

Once again, Harmonic Impact Research has built sound into the design and Wave Sole helps to boost and retain speed, especially for strikes low on the face.

ST-X 220 Hybrids

Last but by no means least onto the hybrids. Like the fairway woods, Mizuno is targeting moderate swing speed players seeking higher launch, greater speed and improved accuracy.



Mizuno’s X-Axis design features an ultra-light waffle crown, with deep internal weighting to encourage a high draw biased flight.



At 1.8mm, the high-speed MAS1C face is Mizuno’s thinnest hybrid face to date, and it produces the highest recorded ball speeds from centre strikes (compared to previous ST-X and CLK).

The sound and sole technologies are key components within the hybrids as well, with 4H (20˚), 5H (23˚) and 6H (26˚) to choose from.



We're looking forward to getting our hands on Mizuno's latest metalwood offerings, so keep an eye out for our full review in the near future.



Available: Late March 2022

Price: ST-Z 220 & ST-X 220 drivers: £399, ST-X 220 fairway woods, ST-X 220 hybrids: £249