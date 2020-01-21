Mizuno ST200 Fairways and CLK Hybrids - FIRST LOOK!

Mizuno are calling the new ST200 Series their first ‘global metal woods’ line.

As with the ST200 Series drivers, the new ST200 Fairways and CLK Hybrids are a result of a unique collab between Mizuno’s Japanese and US R&D teams”, a first for the Japanese brand.

“Combining our US and Japan Tour metal wood development is a natural evolution for Mizuno in 2020,” said Chris Voshall from Mizuno. “We can now combine Japan’s exotic materials and craftsman’s eye for playing profiles with our expertise of working with modern tour players like Keith Mitchell. 2020 is set to be a huge year for Mizuno in metal woods.”

The ST200 Fairways offers a choice of two different head designs.

ST200 FAIRWAY WOODS

These awesome looking fairways feature a new multi-thickness Maraging steel face for increased initial ball speeds. They combine low spin and massive forgiveness for minimal distance loss from off-centre strikes. They are designed to set up beautifully at address with what the brand are calling a “modified TOUR-READY profile”.

“By utilizing stronger Maraging steel, we have achieved our thinnest ever multi-thickness CORTECH face, which now approaches COR values that are normally reserved for drivers,” said David Llewellyn - Director of R&D at Mizuno.



The new MAS1C Maraging steel face and multi-thickness design in the ST200 fairway woods help generate greater energy transfer and faster ball speeds from across the clubface. Weight saved from a compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown has been relocated low and deep to maximise stability without adding spin.

A softer leading edge and hosel transition deliver a tour-ready look and a confidence-inspiring profile, while wet weather score lines help to maintain adequate spin and ball flight in damp or wet conditions.

ST200X FAIRWAY

Like the ST200X driver, the ‘X’ fairways have been designed for those with mid and lower swing speeds. A larger footprint fairway wood with an extremely lightweight design to encourage a higher flight and draw bias, the ST200X is designed to work best with Mizuno’s own Japan specification MFUSION shaft.

With its own unique shape, larger clubface and wider body with more heel mass - all working together to encourage a distance-enhancing, high draw ball flight.

The generous 3-wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face. The 5 and 7-wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer and faster ball speeds.



As with the ST200 fairways, the ST200X offer weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown plus wet weather score lines to maintain spin and ball flight in wet conditions

“It’s really interesting to max out a larger 3-wood with a full Titanium chassis and Beta Ti Forged Face. Alongside the Japanese spec MFUSION shaft, this is a great high-launch, draw-biased option for players with more moderate swing speeds,” commented Llewellyn.

CLK HYBRID

Fans of Mizuno’s popular CLK hybrid line won’t be disappointed to learn that this upgrade for the CLK is well worth it.

Ideal for transitioning from your longest iron to most lofted fairway wood, the CLK comes in five lofts, each adjustable by 4 degrees. Easy to strike purely from the fairway and producing a high, efficient flight, Mizuno say the new CLK “is better than ever” when it comes to attacking tight pins from further out.

The CLK Hybrid features a new MAS1C Maraging steel face that facilitates greater energy transfer and faster ball speeds from across the clubface. New dual WAVE sole technology and a wider profile encourage a higher flight and steeper landing angles, allowing you to attack tighter pins. While a wide, flat crown boosts confidence at address, encouraging a more positive swing, while a collection of structural refinements help deliver a more tour-preferred, solid sound at impact.

The hybrids come in four RH models (#2/16°, #3/19°, #4/22°, #5/25°) with the eight-way adjustable hosel allowing for up to 32 loft (+/- 2 degrees) and lie set-up options. There are also two LH CLK models (#3, #4). Available in stores in February.



Price £279 (ST200 TS Fairway), £239 (ST200 Fairway), £239 (ST200X Fairway), £219 (CLK)