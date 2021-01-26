search
Mizuno ST-Z & ST-X metalwoods – FIRST LOOK!

Gear

Mizuno ST-Z & ST-X metalwoods – FIRST LOOK!

By David Cunninghame25 January, 2021
Mizuno ST-Z Mizuno ST-X Mizuno drivers Drivers fairways
Mizuno St Series 2021 1

With this latest release Mizuno is looking to once again serve up a range of metalwoods that can match the renowned performance of its brilliant forged irons.

The all-new ST Series drivers represent the culmination of the Japanese brand’s three-year, rapid-fire driver development project. 

• Mizuno JPX921 irons – FIRST LOOK!

Preceded by the brilliant ST190 and ST200, Mizuno's first drivers widely played by its global tour staff, the new ST-Z and ST-X further deploy Mizuno's SAT2041 Beta Ti face and complex carbon construction to deliver both powerful ball speeds and a more satisfying sensation at impact. 

The SAT2041 face is the driving forced behind the speed on offer with these new drivers.

Mizuno St Series 2021 4

A Nippon steel product that was developed over five years as a lightweight, high strength material for the automotive industry, it has a fine grain structure inherently resistant to fatigue and allowed the engineers at Mizuno to eke out more ball speed and expand the sweetspot.

• Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

The ST-Z driver has been designed to be and ultra-stable, low spinning bomber.

It has a balanced toe/heel carbon composite construction with deep central back weight for a spin efficient, neutral ball flight.

Mizuno St Series 2021 2

The ST-X, meanwhile, features a draw-biased carbon composite construction aided by a heel side sole weight.

• Mizuno showcases new AW20 apparel collection

Like the ST-Z, it’s built upon the 2nd generation of Mizuno's Forged SAT2041 Beta Ti face to produce great speed and consistent performance over time.

An expanded toe located carbon composite window, with a heel located sole weight combine to produce reliable draw bias.

Mizuno St Series 2021 3

The ST-X also offers a more compact profile, a slightly deeper back portion and more upright visual lie angle.

As with the ST-Z, the ST-X has been engineered to produce a more dense feedback through impact and a more muted, powerful tone. This is one of the key request Mizuno received from its tour staff.

Completing this new metalwoods line-up are ST-Z fairways.

Designed with high levels of stability and low spin efficiency in mind, these fairway woods offer a throwback profile, with curves to suit the eye of traditionalists.

• Mizuno unveils three new M.CRAFT putters

Mizuno's 3rd generation MAS1C face is Mizuno's most powerful to date. Both 3 and 5-woods have an adjustable, quick switch, hosel offering 4 degrees of loft and face angle adjustability.

Available: February
Prices: ST-Z & ST-X drivers - £399, ST-Z fairways - £279

