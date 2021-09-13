Mizuno T22 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Mizuno is a brand best known for its phenomenal forged irons, but its wedges are also some of the very best in the business.



Now we have and all-new model to sink our teeth into - the T22.



• Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck



With more than 50 years of refining its Grain Flow forging process in Hiroshima, Japan, Mizuno’s wedges are loved for their touch and feel around the green.

Developed hand in hand with former world #1 Luke Donald, the T22 refines Mizuno’s players shape once again and introduces four different sole grinds for varying techniques and conditions, all while offering that brilliant touch and feel.



• Mizuno ST-Z & ST-X metalwoods – FIRST LOOK!



One-piece Grain Flow Forged using HD Boron, at Mizuno’s iconic facility in Hiroshima, where Mizuno irons have been produced since 1968, the new T22 wedges feature a microlayer of copper beneath the nickel chrome delivering an added control at impact.

"I’d look at the T22 as a great balance between the ultra-classic looks of the older T7 and the performance traits of the T20," said Chris Voshall of Mizuno Golf. “We’ve managed to bevel the top edge in a way to retain the performance of the T20’s tapered blade. But keep the more traditional look of the T7. Both models had a following for very different reasons."



• Mizuno 2021 footwear collection – FIRST LOOK!



The new T22 wedges feature a slightly more compact, ‘modified teardrop,’ profile with an extensively bevelled top edge to make it appear thinner. The spin weighted blade design, created by tapering the upper portion of the blade, helps create more consistent spin and a more penetrating trajectory.

Mizuno’s HydroFlow Micro Grooves deliver great wet weather performance as they’re laser etched to release moisture and reduce spin drop off, while the Quad Cut milled, and loft specific, grooves are cut into Boron infused steel to offer a longer effective lifespan.

The T22 will be available in, Denim Copper, Satin Chrome or Raw finishes. Raw comes without the copper underlay, but it will rust over time for a look requested by many of the Mizuno tour players.

Mizuno’s expanded grind options include:

S Grind – with minimal sole grind for fuller shots and lower lofts

D Grind – with moderate heel and toe relief, allowing gentle manipulation of the clubface

C Grind – with heavy heel and toe relief for more skilled players and firmer conditions

X Grind – with extreme heel and toe relief for the real short game maestros.

Available: October

Price: £155