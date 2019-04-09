Mizuno takes its custom fitting to new levels

Mizuno’s renowned Swing DNA fitting system has been given a techy upgrade in the form of a new built-in Gyro that measures your swing plane in 3D for more accurate lie angle measurement.



Mizuno believes that precise and accurate custom fitting is the only way to help every golfer reap the maximum performance benefits from its premium golf clubs.



This latest upgrade to its premier fitting tool showcases just how committed Mizuno are to making the custom fitting process as accurate and straightforward as possible.



Since its introduction in 2010, Mizuno’s Shaft Optimizer has become one of the most popular iron shaft-fitting tool of golf professionals worldwide.

Measuring five critical dynamics within the swing (Mizuno Swing DNA), the Optimizer is able to recommend an iron shaft best matched to your movement.

Mizuno measures every shaft in-house to establish a map of EI curves to which it then matches the swing profiles.

The new Bluetooth Optimizer enables Mizuno’s club fitters to capture swing data directly to the software, run from an iPad or iPhone.

The latest upgrade sees a Gyro added to the Shaft Optimizer’s existing strain gauges, which will allow Mizuno’s experienced fitters to digitally recommend a far more accurate lie angle than the traditional method of lie tape and strike board.



The Gyro enables the club’s swing plane to now be measured in 3D space along with shaft dynamics, ignoring face rotation through impact for a more accurate lie angle reading.

Using a combination of the Gyro and strain gauges that run throughout the shaft, Mizuno is now able to capture 40 data points from every swing.

“Establishing the correct lie angle is one of the hardest elements of iron fitting because of false strike board readings,” said Bill Price, Director of Fitting at Mizuno.

He continued, “most golfers find it uncomfortable to make their normal swing and strike through the board, while players who swing across the line get false readings caused by too much face rotation as the clubface is not square to swing path. By embedding a Gyro within our Shaft Optimizer, we’re able to overcome both issues.”



In today’s launch monitor era, Mizuno sees the optimum club-fitting scenario as the Shaft Optimizer 3D in conjunction with a launch monitor rather than as an alternative.

The optimizer takes the guesswork away from the fitting process by narrowing a selection of roughly 50 shafts down to the three that will best suit your swing, so there is no need to worry about getting tired out when being fitted for your new irons.