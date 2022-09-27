Mizuno unveil JPX923 range inspired by hundreds of thousands of golf swings

We can all agree Mizuno golf clubs are special, and with the release of their new JPX923 range they’ve exceeded expectations once again.

The new family features five unique iron models created from three specific metals and developed using Swing DNA data from over 350,000 golfers.

The expanded head options combine with one of over 50 custom shafts for specific trajectory, ball speed and ease of use to create options for players of all standards.

“We’re constantly evolving the JPX series based on more than 175,000 unique swings we capture every year on the Mizuno Shaft Optimizer,” says Bill Price, Mizuno’s Director of Fitting.

“Recently we’re seeing an increase in the number of players with slightly slower swing speeds being fitted - and a trend to more shaft lean. Hence a slight increase in bounce angles through all the models and the introduction of the Hot Metal High Launch”



So, here is what JPX923 series range has to offer.

The JPX923 Tour is a shallow cavity which features a new V-Chassis and thinner topline. Suitable for elite amateurs and professionals, the refined scoring irons are more compact with a noticeably shorter blade length from 6-iron to gap wedge for precision where it’s most needed.

The JPX923 Forged is a mid-size cavity iron which showcases Mizuno’s third generation of Chromoly Forging and is suitable for everyone from professionals to mid-handicap amateurs.

The 4-7 iron are Forged from a single billet of 4120 Chromoly and back milled from heel to toe to create extreme ball speeds, with a reduced face thickness of 2.2mm compared to the JPX921 Forged.

The 8-iron to gap wedge are forged from 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel, and are more compact with shorter blade length for further control.

There are three versions of the JPX923 Hot Metal: The JPX923 Hot Metal, Hot Metal Pro and Hot Metal HL, which all feature new, faster 4335 Nickel Chromoly – 35% stronger than Mizuno’s original Chromoly.

The Pro is a compact player’s speed cavity, with minimal offset for confident ball-strikers seeking maximum ball speed.

The Hot Metal is a forgiving high stability speed cavity suitable for mid to high handicap golfers, while the Hot Metal HL is a speed cavity which delivers a higher launching option for players with moderate swing speeds or aggressive shaft lean.

Available September 2022: JPX923 Hot Metal, JPX923 Hot Metal Pro, JPX923 Hot Metal HL

Available February 2023: JPX923 Tour, JPX923 Forged

For further information on the new JPX923 Series click here.