Mizuno ST200 Drivers - FIRST LOOK!

Mizuno are calling the new ST200 Series their first ‘global metal woods’ line.

What does that mean? Well, the woods have been “created through a collaboration between Mizuno’s Japanese and US R&D teams”, which is a first for the highly respected Japanese brand, who are hoping to capitalise on the popular ST190 Series.

“Combining our US and Japan Tour metal wood development is a natural evolution for Mizuno in 2020,” said Chris Voshall from Mizuno. “We can now combine Japan’s exotic materials and craftsman’s eye for playing profiles with our expertise of working with modern tour players like Keith Mitchell. 2020 is set to be a huge year for Mizuno in metal woods.”

The ST200 driver offers a choice of three different head designs, each with a Beta rich Titanium face and each offering a different ball flight.

See the new 2020 ST200 Fairways and CLK Hybrids here.

ST200 DRIVER

• Delivers both low spin and significant forgiveness, the ST200 is a high-stability driver for players seeking straight line distance and predictability.

• A new multi thickness forged face is 17% stronger and maintains performance for longer, compared to traditional 6-4 Titanium.

• You save weight with the compacted WAVE Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown, with weight low and deep in the head. This delivers both low spin and increased stability from off-centre strikes. An additional 11.6g backweight further enhances low spin and gives extra forgiveness.

• Yoro craftsmen refined the head shape due to tour requests, meaning a flatter crown and slightly flatter lie angle.

ST200G DRIVER

• The ‘G’ version is for high swing speed efficiency. It’s even faster from the clubface than its predecessor, more reliable on miss-hits, and offers spin rates adjustable from mid to ultra-low.

• The G shares many of the same features and benefits as the ST200 in terms of a 17% stronger face and tour-style shape and sound at impact, but has also been engineered for ultimate adjustability via the intuitive FAST TRACK system. Thanks to twin 7g weights on longer external tracks, the ST200G offers even more effective weight movement, allowing mid/low to ultra-low spin positions. You can tweak ‘til you’re happy.

ST200X DRIVER

• The X model delivers a high launch with a draw bias and is for players with mid to lower swing speeds. The lightweight design encourages a higher flight and draw bias and has been designed to work best with Mizuno’s own Japan specification MFUSION 39g shaft.

• The head has its own unique shape, additional heel weight and upright lie angle, all working together to encourage a distance-enhancing, high draw flight.

• Like the standard and G versions, the X loft is adjustable by 4 degrees with additional upright and flatter settings. Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and variable thickness graphite crown allow weight to be pushed low and deep for low spin, stability and forgiveness.

Available in stores in February.



Price £399 (ST200G) £349 (ST200), £349 (ST200X)