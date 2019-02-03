search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMizuno unveils its new JPX Fli-Hi

Gear

Mizuno unveils its new JPX Fli-Hi

By David Cunninghame03 February, 2019
Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi Mizuno hybrids Mizuno Hybrids New Gear Equipment Mizuno DNA
Jpx Fli Hi 1

The latest incarnation of Miuzno’s popular Fli-Hi series has arrived and is packed with clever technology to help you launch the ball high and land it soft from longer range.

The latest incarnation of Miuzno’s popular Fli-Hi series is packed with clever technology to help you launch the ball high and land it soft from longer range.

• Mizuno unveils JPX919 Hot Metal PRO irons

Jpx Fli Hi 2

The JPX Fli-Hi is designed to slot seamlessly into your set, with the models from 4 to 7 designed to correspond directly to the irons they have been created to replace.

• REVIEW - See what we made of the Mizuno ST190 driver

The JPX Fli-Hi's distinctive ‘face-forward’ profile allows the leading edge glide through contact for that consistent, high ball flight you are looking for.

Jpx Fli Hi 3

The Wave Soleplate allows the front portion of the sole to flex for increased ball speeds, especially on mishits low in the face, while the Drop Down Crown design not only assists with visual alignment at address, but also allows more weight to be shifted low in the clubhead to further assist with a higher launch.

• WATCH - Join us as we go inside the Mizuno tour truck

In recognition of the fact that the longer the club, the trickier it is to launch for most golfers, Mizuno has incorporated a Flow CG Design into the clubheads, with weight shifting slightly according to loft.

Jpx Fli Hi 4

• The new JPX919 irons from Mizuno... which one is right for you?

In the longer 4 and 5 models, the weight has been shifted further back to really help you get the ball up in the air, while the 6 and 7 models are slightly more front-weighted to give you to the kind of flight you would expect to see with a 6 or 7 iron.

If you are unsure as to how many long irons to replace you should visit your local Mizuno Swing DNA centre where qualified fitters will be able to analyse your Shaft Optimizer readings and make recommendations accordingly.

Available: February

Price: £120

Lofts: 4/19˚, 5/22˚, 6/25˚, 7/28˚ (RH only)

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Equipment

Related Articles - Mizuno DNA

Golf News

Vandals cause ‘significant damage’ to Scottish course
WATCH - This 2019 Open promo video will give you goosebumps
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Fantasy 5 to watch
Sergio Garcia 'deserves a suspension', says PGA Tour pro
WATCH - Rickie Fowler receives bizarre penalty; bounces back to win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Align your body at address
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
See all videos right arrow