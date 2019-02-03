Mizuno unveils its new JPX Fli-Hi

The latest incarnation of Miuzno’s popular Fli-Hi series has arrived and is packed with clever technology to help you launch the ball high and land it soft from longer range.



The JPX Fli-Hi is designed to slot seamlessly into your set, with the models from 4 to 7 designed to correspond directly to the irons they have been created to replace.



The JPX Fli-Hi's distinctive ‘face-forward’ profile allows the leading edge glide through contact for that consistent, high ball flight you are looking for.

The Wave Soleplate allows the front portion of the sole to flex for increased ball speeds, especially on mishits low in the face, while the Drop Down Crown design not only assists with visual alignment at address, but also allows more weight to be shifted low in the clubhead to further assist with a higher launch.



In recognition of the fact that the longer the club, the trickier it is to launch for most golfers, Mizuno has incorporated a Flow CG Design into the clubheads, with weight shifting slightly according to loft.

In the longer 4 and 5 models, the weight has been shifted further back to really help you get the ball up in the air, while the 6 and 7 models are slightly more front-weighted to give you to the kind of flight you would expect to see with a 6 or 7 iron.

If you are unsure as to how many long irons to replace you should visit your local Mizuno Swing DNA centre where qualified fitters will be able to analyse your Shaft Optimizer readings and make recommendations accordingly.

Available: February

Price: £120

Lofts: 4/19˚, 5/22˚, 6/25˚, 7/28˚ (RH only)