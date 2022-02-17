Mizuno unveils latest putter lineup

Mizuno is well known for its ranges of irons, but it has also recently made moves into the putter market with its M.CRAFT range.

The M.CRAFT OMOI range is the newest launch from the Japanese manufacturer, and it aims to offer the player heavyweight stability, while still retaining the precise looks and feel associated with the Mizuno brand.



Like previous Mizuno models, the M.CRAFT OMOI range features forged faces from premium 1025 carbon steel, and the faces are CNC Milled.

The M.CRAFT OMOI putters come in three shapes. OMOI 01 features a Slant Neck Blade, while the OMOI 02 is a Plumber’s Neck Blade. OMOI 03 is the largest and heaviest of the range, with a Full Mallet head.

For all three styles, increased Moment of Inertia (MOI) is the aim of the game. A putter with a high MOI will help to keep the clubface stable on off-centre hits, and Mizuno has incorporated weighty heads with lighter shafts and grips to make this possible.

The OMOI 01 and OMOI 02 putters are both 370g, while the mallet head OMOI 03 is slightly heavier at 383g. All the putters will come with adjustable weights, including 3g and 13g weights, which can replace the 8g standard weight.

“Our testing showed that locating more of the overall club weight in the head provided more consistent face rotation through impact,” said Mizuno’s director of research and development David Llewellyn.

“We’ve added up to 28g depending on the model, without increasing size or losing the precise feel of the original M.CRAFT. Plus, unlike most MOI orientated putters, the new OMOI also give incredible feedback off the face.”

The putters come in three striking finishes, New Double Nickel, bold Blue ION or intense Black ION.

They are also available in a Black Out option, that comes complete with KBS Tour Black Ion-plated shaft, Lamkin OMOI Sink Fit Pistol grip andablacked-out M.CRAFT headcover.

This range of putters is the latest in a growing line of M.CRAFT models, all of which have focused on high MOI and increased stability in the clubhead.