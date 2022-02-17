search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMizuno unveils latest putter lineup

Gear

NEW FOR '22

Mizuno unveils latest putter lineup

By Lewis Fraser17 February, 2022
Mizuno New Gear New Release Latest gear news Putters
Mizuno Omoi

Mizuno is well known for its ranges of irons, but it has also recently made moves into the putter market with its M.CRAFT range. 

The M.CRAFT OMOI range is the newest launch from the Japanese manufacturer, and it aims to offer the player heavyweight stability, while still retaining the precise looks and feel associated with the Mizuno brand.  

Like previous Mizuno models, the M.CRAFT OMOI range features forged faces from premium 1025 carbon steel, and the faces are CNC Milled 

The M.CRAFT OMOI putters come in three shapes. OMOI 01 features a Slant Neck Blade, while the OMOI 02 is a Plumber’s Neck Blade. OMOI 03 is the largest and heaviest of the range, with a Full Mallet head. 

• Mizuno unveils ST 220 woods

For all three styles, increased Moment of Inertia (MOI) is the aim of the game. A putter with a high MOI will help to keep the clubface stable on off-centre hits, and Mizuno has incorporated weighty heads with lighter shafts and grips to make this possible.  

The OMOI 01 and OMOI 02 putters are both 370g, while the mallet head OMOI 03 is slightly heavier at 383g. All the putters will come with adjustable weights, including 3g and 13g weights, which can replace the 8g standard weight. 

“Our testing showed that locating more of the overall club weight in the head provided more consistent face rotation through impact,” said Mizuno’s director of research and development David Llewellyn.  

“We’ve added up to 28g depending on the model, without increasing size or losing the precise feel of the original M.CRAFT. Plus, unlike most MOI orientated putters, the new OMOI also give incredible feedback off the face.” 

• Mizuno Pro irons – FIRST LOOK!

The putters come in three striking finishes, New Double Nickel, bold Blue ION or intense Black ION.

They are also available in a Black Out option, that comes complete with KBS Tour Black Ion-plated shaft, Lamkin OMOI Sink Fit Pistol grip andablacked-out M.CRAFT headcover.

This range of putters is the latest in a growing line of M.CRAFT models, all of which have focused on high MOI and increased stability in the clubhead. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - New Release

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - New Releases

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open
Phil Mickelson admits 'using Saudi Golf League for leverage’
10 reasons to buy the latest edition of bunkered
Former major venue Oakland Hills devastated by fire
EXCLUSIVE Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow