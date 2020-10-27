search
Mizuno unveils new bag and accessories range

Gear

Mizuno unveils new bag and accessories range

By David Cunninghame23 October, 2020
Mizuno Bags 20 1

Mizuno’s new golf bags and accessories line-up are bound to catch your eye with their striking designs and innovative features.

Headlining this new range is Mizuno’s premium quality Tour Staff Bag (£600).

Used by Mizuno’s pros around the world, it features Mizuno’s iconic two-tone blue trim, is stylish, durable and functional bag is built to last.

The bag incorporates a moulded 6-way top cuff and boasts no fewer than 11 pockets providing significant storage.

Mizuno Bags 20 2

Those pockets include two insulated drink pockets, a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket, a magnetic accessories pocket. There are also two umbrella holders.

• Mizuno showcases new AW20 apparel collection

Coming with matching rain hood and zip-off embroidery panel, this is a high quality, high functioning golf bag.

For those of you who don’t have the cash to splash on a true tour bag then Mizuno has two other options for you. The Mizuno Tour Staff Mid Bag (£400) and Mizuno Tour Cart Bag (£225) are built from the same premium materials and are for the amateur golfer seeking a blend of performance and practicality.

• Mizuno JPX921 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The Tour Cart Bag has a base, designed and tested to fit neatly on modern trolleys and carts.  

Mizuno Bags 20 3

The Tour 6-way Stand Bag (£240), meanwhile, is a versatile option that sits comfortably on your back when carrying, while the cart-friendly base allows this to be a true year-round bag.

Delivering a flash of Mizuno’s iconic Tour colours, the bag features a 6-way top cuff, eight pockets with four full-length dividers, a zip-off embroidery panel and matching rain hood.

There’s an insulated drinks pocket, umbrella holder, a waterproof, fleece-lined valuables pocket and a magnetic accessories pocket.

Mizuno Bags 20 4

The K1-LO Stand Bag (£215) is incredibly lightweight stand bag and built using a carbon fibre construction. High-density foam shoulder straps and intelligently placed pockets make it a joy for golfers who prefer to walk the course.

• MIZUNO ST200 vs JPX850

Named for the better players who adopted it, the Scratch Sac (£105) is perfect for a quick nine holes or when space is limited.

An unstructured bag, it has a waterproof belly and bottom cuff help repel moisture while there are four pockets, including a full-length apparel pocket and valuables pocket.

Mizuno Bags 20 5

In addition to this fantastic range of bags, Mizuno is also adding a selection of appealing accessories this autumn. Mizuno’s classic Practice Ball Bag (£60) returns, the Den Caddy (£94) is a small replica of Mizuno Pro Staff Bag, while the Stretch Glove (£16) offers an exceptional “second skin” fit, is extremely comfortable and delivers a secure grip in all conditions thanks to its silicon print palm and tacky synthetic leather finish.

