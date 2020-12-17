Mizuno unveils three striking new M.CRAFT putters

Earlier this year we saw Mizuno make waves in the putter market with its M.CRAFT line-up and now we have three brand-new models to choose from.



Forged from premium 1025 mild carbon steel, then CNC milled to create the precise shapes and alignment features, the original M.CRAFT family consisted of three classic shapes.



Mizuno has decided to branch out for 2021 with the M.CRAFT IV, M.CRAFT V and M.CRAFT VI.

The M.CRAFT IV is a slant neck deep square back putter with moderate toe-hang to suit players with a moderate putting arc.



The M.CRAFT V is a slant neck toe-heel deep mallet with maximum toe-hang to suit a strongly arcing stroke.



While the M.CRAFT VI is a face-balanced wing mallet offering slightly more weight and stability for players with a straight back and through stroke.

The original M.CRAFT putters will also return in 2021, making this a fairly comprehensive putter offering from the forged iron specialists.

All putters in the range are forged and CNC Milled from 1025 mild carbon steel for incredible precision and feel, while deep face milling creates a softer feel and purer roll.

At 355-grams (M.CRAFT VI weighs in slightly more at 371-grams,) each putter head promotes a fluid, rhythmical putting stroke, however, an additional weight kit that includes two 3-gram weights and two 13-gram weights, which can be interchanged with the 8-gram fitted weights, allowing each head to be adjusted to your needs.

Plus, each head style is available in either classic White Satin, bold Blue ION and intense Black ION.

Available: February 4, 2021

Price: £249

