HomeGearMizuno’s cutting-edge shoes for 2020

Gear

Mizuno’s cutting-edge shoes for 2020

By David Cunninghame31 March, 2020
The Japanese manufacturer renowned for its magnificent iron and golf club designs, has announced two distinctively different shoes for Spring/Summer 2020 – Wave Cadence Spikeless and Genem GTX.

WAVE CADENCE 

The Wave Cadence Spikeless is a lightweight golf shoe built for enhanced comfort. 

This comes courtesy of a new one-piece ‘booty’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining to provide a more comfortable fit.

Mizuno’s award-winning Wave Platform, the Wave Cadence Spikeless blends the comfort and support of one of Mizuno’s high-end running shoes, with the lateral stability and traction needed for golf.

The X10 carbon rubber sole is made from an extremely durable compound used in high impact areas extends the life of the shoe

The premium soft-touch Kuraray upper, meanwhile, is breathable and waterproof to 20,000mm, complete with a 2-year waterproof warranty.

GENEM GTX

Here we have a new full-leather premium golf shoe that has been developed specifically for European market and is also built on Mizuno’s wave running platform.

It’s fully waterproof and breathable courtesy of a GORE-TEX membrane that guarantees optimum climate comfort. The shoe features the lace-free BOA closure system that tightens and loosens via a dial on the side.

The Genem GTX’s IG5 spikes can be tightened and released quickly and even re-aligned for direction. With a soft-feeling PU insole and durable TPU outsole, the shoe offers a blend of comfort and performance.

Available: Now
Prices: Wave Cadence Spikeless £140
Genem GTX £220

