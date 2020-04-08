Mizuno’s new apparel collection is blending style and performance

Mizuno, has announced its Spring/Summer golf apparel collection for 2020, featuring an impressive selection of performance products that are both stylish and functional.



Six models of polo shirts will feature in Mizuno’s SS20 collection and all showcase Mizuno’s innovative, four-way stretch Move Tech material for ease of movement through the swing.



Woven from a 60% stretch cotton, 40% Polyester blend, the Micro Hexagon Jacquard Polo comes with a striking jacquard design with solid colour collar and cuffs.

• Mizuno’s cutting-edge shoes for 2020

The Gradient Hexagon Polo features Mizuno’s famous Runbird motif on the collar, plus specific material placement to further enhance ease of movement.

Four further polos feature Mizuno’s Quick Dry fabric which absorbs and diffuses escaping body moisture for added comfort. The Quick Dry Performance Polo is a classic design with tailored three-button placket and dress collar.



• Mizuno ST200 Drivers - FIRST LOOK!



Quick Dry Performance Plus Polo features a two-button placket with ribbed collar plus matching design on collar and sleeve cuff. Quick Dry Boarder Polo comes with a three-button placket, tone-on-tone collar plus the Runbird logo on the chest.



Finally, Quick Dry Jacquard Polo has a three-button placket plus the Runbird logo on the chest.

Moving to outerwear, the Move Tech Lite Jacket is a super-light, extremely thin full-zip Polyester jacket with water-repellent properties.



Like the Polos, it features Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material. It also uses specific material placement for enhanced ease of movement.



WATCH – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Move Tech Lite Trousers are lightweight and feature a straight, modern-cut in a cotton/Spandex blend. They also showcase Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material which is anatomically positioned for ease of movement when golfing. Move Tech Lite Shorts will also be available.



• Mizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls – FIRST LOOK!



To complete the look, a Mesh Belt with classic buckle and Runbird motif will be included in the collection.

Mizuno’s SS20 apparel collection offers a superb blend of style and functionality, inspiring confidence and heightening performance.