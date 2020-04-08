search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMizuno’s new apparel collection is blending style and performance

Gear

Mizuno’s new apparel collection is blending style and performance

By David Cunninghame01 April, 2020
Mizuno MIZUNo apparel Mizuno SS20 Apparel New Gear
Colour Story Blue Copy

Mizuno, has announced its Spring/Summer golf apparel collection for 2020, featuring an impressive selection of performance products that are both stylish and functional.

Six models of polo shirts will feature in Mizuno’s SS20 collection and all showcase Mizuno’s innovative, four-way stretch Move Tech material for ease of movement through the swing.

Woven from a 60% stretch cotton, 40% Polyester blend, the Micro Hexagon Jacquard Polo comes with a striking jacquard design with solid colour collar and cuffs.

• Mizuno’s cutting-edge shoes for 2020

The Gradient Hexagon Polo features Mizuno’s famous Runbird motif on the collar, plus specific material placement to further enhance ease of movement.

52 Ga0003 Reflex Blue

Four further polos feature Mizuno’s Quick Dry fabric which absorbs and diffuses escaping body moisture for added comfort. The Quick Dry Performance Polo is a classic design with tailored three-button placket and dress collar.

 Mizuno ST200 Drivers - FIRST LOOK!

Quick Dry Performance Plus Polo features a two-button placket with ribbed collar plus matching design on collar and sleeve cuff. Quick Dry Boarder Polo comes with a three-button placket, tone-on-tone collar plus the Runbird logo on the chest.

Finally, Quick Dry Jacquard Polo has a three-button placket plus the Runbird logo on the chest.

52 Ge0001 Khaki

Moving to outerwear, the Move Tech Lite Jacket is a super-light, extremely thin full-zip Polyester jacket with water-repellent properties.

Like the Polos, it features Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material. It also uses specific material placement for enhanced ease of movement.

WATCH – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX

Move Tech Lite Trousers are lightweight and feature a straight, modern-cut in a cotton/Spandex blend. They also showcase Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material which is anatomically positioned for ease of movement when golfing. Move Tech Lite Shorts will also be available.

• Mizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

To complete the look, a Mesh Belt with classic buckle and Runbird motif will be included in the collection.

Mizuno’s SS20 apparel collection offers a superb blend of style and functionality, inspiring confidence and heightening performance.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Mizuno

Related Articles - MIZUNo apparel

Related Articles - Apparel

Related Articles - New Gear

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS BATTLE
Titleist
play button
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
Vokey
play button
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
Ping
play button
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 Club Challenge
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection
What new hobby has Tiger taken up during lockdown?
Scottish Golf CANCELS all 2020 events
CORONAVIRUS Nominate golf's 'Lockdown Heroes'
Is this the answer to attending golf events after lockdown?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow