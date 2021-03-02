2021 looks set to be a BIG year for Motocaddy

Motocaddy is set to take the performance of its brilliant range of electric trolleys to a new level in 2021 with the introduction of cellular connectivity.



In its bid to stay at the forefront electric trolley technology, Motocaddy plans to extend its pioneering GPS range from two to five game-changing models this year, while also becoming the first brand to introduce cellular connectivity on its top-end products.



Following a record-breaking 2020, Motocaddy’s award-winning electric trolley and bag range is being updated to include:

• A cellular upgrade on the M5 GPS trolley enabling new and existing owners to access more advanced course mapping, real-time updates and performance tracking.

• A brand-new M3 GPS model featuring a smart touchscreen display and technological features similar to those found on the world’s first touchscreen GPS electric model – the hugely-popular M5 GPS.



• A restyled handle on the M7 REMOTE - offering a wide-screen display incorporating new graphics and remote handset battery level.

• Significant upgrades to the premium M-TECH model, including a super-responsive touchscreen GPS screen and cellular connectivity (like the M5 GPS) with smartphone notifications added to the genuine leather handle grips, chrome detailing and other luxury finishes.

• DHC capability has been extended across the range, following significant growth in popularity. The pioneering technology allows trolleys to maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient - thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake.

• Aesthetic improvements made to every M-Series model, including new sporty slimline ambidextrous wheels, styling enhancements & significant upgrades to screen technologies.



• A brand new S1 model to be launched in the summer, some 15 years since the first version was introduced;

• Biggest ever bag range - two brand new cart bags added to the range, making six in total, along with the award-winning HydroFLEX waterproof stand bag.



• The UK’s number one push trolley brand continues its ever-popular range which includes the top-selling CUBE model.

• Other game-enhancing products from Motocaddy will also be added this year, including a second rangefinder to partner with the PRO 3000 Laser.

“This year is shaping up to be the biggest in Motocaddy’s history - beating last year, which itself saw record growth despite the challenges brought about by the COVID pandemic,” said CEO, John Helas.

He added: “Demand for even more innovative technology to be integrated into reliable powered trolleys has seen us review our product development plans and speed up the timetable for launching exciting initiatives to take the powered trolley market to the next level.



“Cellular connectivity is something new to the market that we’re really excited to be introducing this year. As part of our product development roadmap, we included cellular capabilities within all the M5 GPS models sold last year to futureproof the product, and it will allow us to offer a range of cutting-edge features that start to utilise this exciting new technology."

More info on the latest Motocaddy products: motocaddy.com

