Motocaddy 2021 M-Series trolleys – MODELS EXPLAINED

Motocaddy’s compact folding M-Series has received a host of major upgrades for the 2021 season and, with eight models to choose from, there is bound to be one out there to suit your own individual needs.



M5 GPS & M5 GPS DHC

The touchscreen M5 GPS will continue with its game-changing features following a phenomenally successful launch last year and will incorporate styling upgrades, including new sporty slimline ambidextrous wheels.



A fully integrated GPS system built into a super responsive hi-res 3.5” touchscreen display, provides you with access to course mapping across more than 40,000 pre-loaded courses worldwide.

Plus, it now has cellular capability thanks to the inclusion of a sim card and cellular aerial antenna. You can find our more about this game-changing tech advancement here.

The all-weather screen features a dynamic green view which updates to display the shape of every hole being played along with front, middle and back distances, plus hazards and the ability to ‘drag and drop’ the flag positions on the screen. Clock, Round timer and Score tracking are also available, plus the par of each hole, the ability to measure a shot, automatic hole advancement and a battery indicator.

Potential life-saving defibrillator (AED) locations at the course can be found on the screen, as well as crucial CPR instructions for playing partners.

When connected to the free Motocaddy GPS app, you can also receive a wide range of smartphone notifications direct to the touch screen, alerting to a call, text message, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook. A preview of message alerts can also be read on-screen.

The smartphone can be securely placed in a golf bag pocket or charged using the trolley’s patented USB charging port.

In addition to the new cellular capabilities, other connectivity features include super-fast Over‑the‑Air course and system updates via the built-in WiFi connection.

Prices: M5 GPS - £799.99 (Standard Lithium), £849.99 (Ultra Lithium)

M5 GPS DHC - £849.99(Standard Lithium), £899.99 (Ultra Lithium)

M-TECH

Along with Cellular connectivity and the high-performance GPS and smart technology found on the M5 trolleys, the brand-new, luxury M-TECH is the flagship model in the M-Series range.



The ultimate in Motocaddy golf club transportation, its new high resolution 3.5” LCD touchscreen display is added to hand-stitched genuine leather handle grips, polished chrome detailing and carbon-fibre styling available exclusively to M-TECH owners.

Featuring the brand’s award-winning downhill control technology, it will automatically maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient - thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake.



The M-TECH features a super-lightweight high-capacity 36+ Lithium battery and next generation, high power 28V electronics along with other game-enhancing functions, including a USB charging port; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60 yards or metres); a clock and round timer; shot measurement; score tracking; fully adjustable handle height; plus nine speed settings that enable the golfer to set the trolley at the perfect walking pace.



Price: M-TECH - £1,299.99

M3 GPS & M3 GPS DHC

This brand-new model for 2021 incorporates a high resolution 2.8" LCD touchscreen display and can connect to the Motocaddy GPS app through Bluetooth for smartphone alerts and course updates.

Offering fast and accurate data through an integrated GPS processor, the responsive screen offers distances to the front, middle and back of the green, plus hazard information for over 40,000 worldwide courses. It also includes shot measurement in addition to clock and round timers to help track pace of play.

Along with the ground-breaking GPS ‘Smart’ technology, the M3 GPS and M3 GPS DHC models are powered by a next-generation 28V drive system and a high-quality super-light M-Series Lithium battery that can be charged on board, meaning it doesn’t have to be removed for transportation. The battery has also received an IP66 waterproof rating, ensuring safe use in all weather conditions.

Like other M-Series models, the M3 GPS offers a simple, compact-folding system with ‘SlimFold’ design allowing the ambidextrous sporty five-spoke wheels to invert to easily fit into the smallest car boots. Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60 yards or metres), a USB charging port, oversize tubing for ultimate handle stability, tool-free handle height adjustment and compatibility with the pioneering EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system are other game-enhancing features included.

Prices: M3 GPS - £749.99 (Standard Lithium), £799.99 (Ultra Lithium)

M3 GPS DHC - £799.99(Standard Lithium), £849.99 (Ultra Lithium).

M7 REMOTE

The popular compact-folding M7 REMOTE features a rechargeable handset, removable anti-tip rear wheel and automatic Downhill Control technology for the ultimate in responsive control.

Upgrades for this season include new slimline all terrain rear wheels and new anti-glare LCD widescreen display featuring an on-screen remote battery meter to ensure the wireless handset remains charged and ready for action. Utilising advancements in remote control technology, the ‘ergonomic’ remote handset is extremely easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with a handy pause and resume feature.



It can also switch readily from remote to manual mode and back again, if the user wants to control it from the handle like a regular trolley via the on/off button. In addition to including Automatic Downhill Control, there is a handset lock function to prevent the handset from being engaged accidentally. Equipped with a wider wheel-base than standard M-Series models, the M7 REMOTE has an impressive 50-metre range and is powered by two whisper-quiet 230W motors.

Price: £999.99

M1 & M1 DHC

Quick and easy to fold, the award-winning M1 is the simplest to use compact trolley in the line-up and boasts a car boot friendly design for optimum storage.



A speed indicator offering nine speed settings, colour-coded battery meter and Adjustable Distance Control up to 45 yards are featured on an impressive new anti-glare LCD widescreen display, which is optimised for use in all weather conditions.



The M1 also boasts new five-spoke ambidextrous sporty wheels in addition to a USB port - ideal for charging any USB powered device while out on the course. Utilising the efficient and reliable M-Series 28V power system, the M1 is also available with the brand’s popular DHC technology.

Prices: M1 - £599.99 (Standard Lithium), £649.99(Ultra Lithium)

M1 DHC - £649.99 (Standard Lithium), £699.99 (Ultra Lithium)