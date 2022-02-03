Motocaddy announces new partnership with Golf Environment Organisation

Motocaddy, one of the world’s leading powered golf trolley brands, has agreed to become an Innovation Partner of the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.



The British brand has announced this partnership as part of its strategy to develop more eco-friendly products across its extensive ranges.



As part of its sustainability story so far, Motocaddy has extended warranties for longer product lifespans and in 2012 became the first electric trolley brand to offer a 5-year warranty on its Lithium batteries.

Six years later, it also ran a trolley trade-in promotion that offered golfers an incentive to purchase a new Lithium-powered model, while having their old trolley recycled responsibly using 3,000 access points across Britain. It has also invested in eco-friendly polystyrene free packaging.

“We know that we have more to do in this important area and that’s why we are looking forward to working as an Innovation Partner alongside the GEO Foundation as part of its Sustainable Golf drive,” said Motocaddy CEO John Helas.

“We believe the sharing of knowledge about the best sourcing of sustainable materials and how we can improve our current production and business practices can only enhance the vital work we’re already doing in the years ahead.”

The partnership is set to see joint activation around relevant dates such as World Environment Day and Earth Day, as well as initiatives alongside other sustainable golf partners and programme participants such as a Sustainable Golf Day planned for September.



“We are delighted to welcome such a widely respected and successful golf brand as Motocaddy in becoming an Innovation Partner,” said GEO Foundation Executive Director, Jonathan Smith.

“Since it came into the golf industry in 2004, it has demonstrated its constant ability to innovate to the benefit of golfers around the world. We are very grateful for their support, which will help further promote and develop purpose-built tools and programmes for sustainable golf and we’re excited at the prospect of working together to explore new technological advancements and engage golfers.”