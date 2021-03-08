Motocaddy reveals its biggest ever bag range

Motocaddy has launched its biggest ever range of both new cart and carry bags for the 2021 season.



The range has been transformed to include seven feature-packed models in 19 different colourway combinations, making it easier than ever before to match a bag to your Motocaddy trolley of choice.



• 2021 looks set to be a BIG year for Motocaddy

The biggest ever line-up sees a new top of the range luxury M-TECH bag; an all-new PROTEKTA model, featuring individual noise-reducing club slots and a futuristic top design; plus new styling and game-enhancing features in the latest Pro-Series and HydroFLEX bags.



• Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley



The range is completed by the multi-award winning Dry-Series waterproof cart bag – the best-selling bag in the Motocaddy range – plus the popular Club and Lite-Series options, with every model incorporating the brand’s innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

Styled to complement the luxury M-TECH electric trolley, the new M-TECH bag combines premium materials – including high-grade PU, chrome and thermoformed panels - with cutting-edge design and wide-ranging features, including 14 full-length dividers, nine extra-spacious pockets, a jumbo putter well and an internal umbrella sleeve.

The brand new PROTEKTA is a waterproof and lightweight (3.1kg) cart bag incorporating a noise reducing 14-way organiser top to hold clubs securely in place on the course and prevent clubheads clashing.



• Check out the hands-free Motocaddy M7 Remote



In addition, the new bag features nine spacious pockets – including fleece-lined dry valuables and insulated food and beverage options.

The new HydroFLEX is a versatile, waterproof, super lightweight (2.4kg) carry bag, offering ultimate flexibility and a brand-new stylish look for 2021.



Featuring a unique, innovative integrated stand system to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley, standout features include a quick release strap and adjustable rear stand lock, full-length dividers and five spacious pockets with easy-open Japanese YKK zips for all your equipment.

Manufactured from long-lasting premium PU and Nylon fabrics, the new Pro‑Series is packed with an extensive list of impressive features including 14 full-length dividers; nine spacious pockets, a jumbo putter well to fit oversize grips.

The flagship super-lightweight (2.4kg) Dry-Series continues into 2021.



• Motocaddy breaks new ground with first laser



The most popular bag in the Motocaddy range is the ultimate waterproof bag and features seven spacious pockets, including dry valuables and food and beverage options.

Incorporating durable 'rip-stop' Nylon fabric, heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips, the 100% waterproof bag adds an easy-lift grab handle and integrated quick-access umbrella sleeve to an extensive list of features.

The Lightweight, durable and feature-packed Club-Series in Blue, Lime and Red trim options offer a combination of value and style with seven pockets and an external umbrella holder.



Completing the extensive bag line-up is the lightest and most compact option. Constructed from a super lightweight Nylon fabric, the Lite‑Series weighs in at 2.3kg incorporates 14 dividers and seven pockets into its modern styling.

More info:motocaddy.com

Prices: M-TECH - £269.99, PROTEKTA - £269.99, HydroFLEX - £219.99, Pro-Series - £199.99, Dry-Series - £239.99, Club-Series - £159.99, Lite-Series - £129.99