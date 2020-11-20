search
HomeGearMotocaddy breaks new ground with first-ever rangefinder

Gear

Motocaddy breaks new ground with first-ever rangefinder

By bunkered.co.uk20 November, 2020
Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder

Having conquered the electric trolley market, Motocaddy is branching out into the competitive world of laser rangefinders.

Introducing the premium PRO 3000 Laser Rangefinder.

Seen as the perfect addition to the award-winning Motocaddy product range, the PRO 3000 is quick and easy to use and offers accuracy to less than a yard with class‑leading 7x magnification at a range of 1,300 yards. 

Featuring cutting-edge PinLock technology with vibration and visual confirmation, the PRO 3000 ensures the golfer can always trust the distance and better prepare for their next shot.





“We regard Motocaddy as the ultimate caddie company, so developing a heavily-featured laser rangefinder was the logical next step for us after adding GPS distance to our top-of-the range trolleys,” explained Motocaddy marketing manager, Oliver Churcher.         

“By any standards, the PRO 3000 Laser is a match for any rangefinder on the market, offering pin-point accuracy in distance measurements at a really attractive price point.”

Motocaddy Pro 3000

Featuring a high-resolution LCD display, a pin can be locked on from 450 yards away. It also includes slope compensation (competition legal with slope disabled) to account for any undulations; background noise filtration to make it easier to lock onto a target; an adjustable eyepiece for clearer visuals; the ability to toggle between yards and metres; plus an automatic standby mode after ten seconds.

Easy-to-hold with textured rubber grips, the PRO 3000 comes as standard with a premium hard-shell carry case with carabiner bag clip.



 

In a world-first, the exclusively designed case also attaches to a Motocaddy Accessory Station for quick and easy access on the course.

Compact and lightweight (196g with battery), the PRO 3000 is also completely rainproof and comes with an impressive 24-month warranty, plus 3V Lithium battery included.

It goes on-sale later this month priced at £269.99.

To find out more, visit motocaddy.com or follow @MotocaddyGolf on social media.

