The must have Winter accessory for your trolley

Motocaddy newest accessory is a must have for those of you who continue to tee it up even when the temperature is hovering around the freezing mark.



The ‘plug and play’ Hot Mitts will help to keep your hands toasty warm in cold conditions thanks to an innovative electric heat layer positioned within a fleece insulate, allowing warmth to be evenly distributed over the hands.

A simple centre button controls three-heat settings, letting golfers easily adjust the temperature depending on weather conditions.

The Motocaddy Hot Mitts are ready to ‘plug and play’ straight into any M-Series 28V Electric Trolley featuring a USB charging port.



Alternatively, the Hot Mitts are also compatible with the Motocaddy Power Bank (sold separately).

“It’s another world first for the golf industry and one which makes winter golf easier and much more enjoyable, even in the coldest conditions,” said Oliver Churcher, Motocaddy Marketing Manager.

He added: “We’ve been asked for heated mittens a lot over the last few years and we’re extremely confident they’ll be a success. When it comes to accessories, we have products designed for every eventuality, both on and off the course.”



The Hot Mitts securely fit to any Motocaddy trolley handle using Velcro straps and are suitable for ambidextrous use incorporating a thumb hole on each mitten for quick access to the trolley control button.

The high-capacity and lightweight Motocaddy Power Bank comes with a USB extension lead; allowing it to be securely stored in the pocket of your golf bag. The 12800mAH battery pack offers at least 5 hours usage on a single charge.

Motocaddy is also offering a new Essential Accessory Pack to save golfers money on the most popular and ‘essential’ trolley accessories. The pack includes an Accessory Station, plus an Umbrella Holder, Scorecard Holder and Drinks Holder.



Other popular Motocaddy accessories include a Clearview Umbrella featuring two clear viewing panels; Hedgehog Winter Wheels for S-Series, M-Series and DHC models; travel covers to transport a trolley safely; trolley seats; caddy racks enabling a trolley and battery to hang on the wall for easy storage; a device cradle for a mobile phone or GPS device; a trolley towel; wheel covers and USB cables designed for the patented USB charging port.

Available: November

Prices: Hot Mitts £44.99, Motocaddy Power Bank £29.99, Essential Accessory Pack £49.99