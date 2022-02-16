Motocaddy introduces completely revamped S1 electric trolley

The Motocaddy S1 has been one of the most popular electric trolleys in golf for over a decade... and now there is a brand-new version to get golfer excited.



As Motocaddy’s entry-level model it offered golfers everywhere an easy-to-use, affordable option that didn’t scrimp on quality or performance.



For 2022, the British brand has decided to overhaul the design, with a new look frame that includes a 1-step folding mechanism and a cable-free battery system.

“The new S1 has taken more than two years to develop and follows considerable investment in consumer research to ensure that it meets the needs of modern golfers,” said Marketing Director, Oliver Churcher.



“The S1 has been the world’s most popular trolley over the past 15-years and the new model looks set to redefine what an entry-level electric trolley should offer. This is undoubtedly the easiest-to-use trolley we’ve ever developed, which combined with the impressive new technological features such as the cable-free battery, widescreen display and the 1-step folding system; takes the 2022 S1 to a completely new level.”

The new look S1 models include the brand’s quickest-ever 1-step folding system, allowing you to be ready for the golf course in seconds.



The sporty design also features Motocaddy’s state-of-the-art CLICK ‘N’ CONNECT battery technology, which not only provides cable-free connectivity, but also automatically disconnects the battery when folded and offers a quick-access port to allow onboard charging without removal.

Bolstered by next generation high power 28V electronics, the brand new S1 combines modern design with a powerful, whisper-quiet 230W motor, a super-lightweight lithium battery and upgraded visuals including a full-colour LCD widescreen display, viewable in all weather conditions.



As if that wasn’t enough to whet your appetite, Motocaddy has also made the S1 smaller folding than ever before.



It boasts slimline ambidextrous sporty wheels that invert, making the new S1 16% smaller than the previous models and life much easier when trying to fit your trolley into a packed car boot.

Other standout features include nine speed settings, with speed indicator and battery meter located on the LCD widescreen; USB charging port; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 45 yards); oversize tubing for ultimate handle stability; and the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ bag-to-trolley connection system - removing the need for a lower bag strap.



The S1 DHC, takes the impressive features offered by the all-new S1 and adds Automatic Downhill Control that adjusts to maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient for a smoother ride, plus all terrain DHC wheels and an electronic parking brake.

Available: March

Prices: S1 £599.99 (standard lithium battery), £649.99 (extended lithium battery), S1 DHC £649.99 (standard lithium battery), £699.99 (extended lithium battery)