Motocaddy offering golfers a free cart bag

Motocaddy is getting into the festive spirit early this year with its brilliant free bag promotion.



Right up until New Year’s Eve, golfers in the UK and Ireland who buy a new Motocaddy trolley can claim a free Motocaddy bag worth up to £219.99.



“We’re looking to reward customers with an extra special Christmas gift when they buy any of our feature-packed electric trolleys,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.



He added, “we have an award-winning bag range, designed to perfectly complement our trolley models and the simple online claim process allows golfers to be out on the fairways with their new trolley and bag quicker than ever.”

Golfers buying a new M5 CONNECT, M5 CONNECT DHC, S7 REMOTE or latest luxury M-TECH model will receive the premium Dry-Series cart bag (£219.99), while those choosing a M1 DHC (Downhill Control) or M3 PRO trolley can claim the versatile AquaFLEX stand bag (worth £199.99) that also fits perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.



When a compact-folding M1 model is purchased, then a popular Club-Series bag is on offer (worth £139.99) and a Lite-Series bag (£119.99) is free with any new S1 electric trolley.

The free golf bag will be sent direct from Motocaddy and the claims process is completed through the brand’s website.

You must submit an online claim no later than Sunday 20th January 2020 and Motocaddy will send the free bag within 25 working days of receiving the claim.

You can find out more about Motocaddy’s excellent range of trolleys and our thoughts on them here.

For more on its bag line-up click here.