search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearMotocaddy offering golfers a free cart bag

Gear

Motocaddy offering golfers a free cart bag

By David Cunninghame14 November, 2019
Motocaddy Motocaddy Trolleys Motocaddy Bags Motocaddy Free Bag Promotion free stuff Trolleys Cart bags Bags
Motocaddy Promo 1

Motocaddy is getting into the festive spirit early this year with its brilliant free bag promotion.

Right up until New Year’s Eve, golfers in the UK and Ireland who buy a new Motocaddy trolley can claim a free Motocaddy bag worth up to £219.99.

• The must have Winter accessory for your trolley

“We’re looking to reward customers with an extra special Christmas gift when they buy any of our feature-packed electric trolleys,” said Marketing Manager Oliver Churcher.

 Motocaddy Z1 & AquaFLEX REVIEW & GIVEAWAY

He added, “we have an award-winning bag range, designed to perfectly complement our trolley models and the simple online claim process allows golfers to be out on the fairways with their new trolley and bag quicker than ever.”

M5 Connect Folded

Golfers buying a new M5 CONNECT, M5 CONNECT DHC, S7 REMOTE or latest luxury M-TECH model will receive the premium Dry-Series cart bag (£219.99), while those choosing a M1 DHC (Downhill Control) or M3 PRO trolley can claim the versatile AquaFLEX stand bag (worth £199.99) that also fits perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.

• Motocaddy has your best interests at heart

When a compact-folding M1 model is purchased, then a popular Club-Series bag is on offer (worth £139.99) and a Lite-Series bag (£119.99) is free with any new S1 electric trolley.

Motocaddy Dry Series

The free golf bag will be sent direct from Motocaddy and the claims process is completed through the brand’s website.

You must submit an online claim no later than Sunday 20th January 2020 and Motocaddy will send the free bag within 25 working days of receiving the claim.

You can find out more about Motocaddy’s excellent range of trolleys and our thoughts on them here.

For more on its bag line-up click here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Motocaddy

Related Articles - Motocaddy Trolleys

Related Articles - Motocaddy Bags

Related Articles - free stuff

Related Articles - Trolleys

Related Articles - Cart bags

Related Articles - Bags

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Affordable Golf unveil all-new fourth store in Irvine
Matthew banking on experience to claim 2021 Solheim Cup
Catriona Matthew to captain Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
“Anxiety tore my golf apart,” says Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston
Golf Betting Tips: Nedbank Golf Challenge

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
See all videos right arrow