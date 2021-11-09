Motocaddy has launched a new Cellular-powered Performance Plan across its premium GPS electric trolley range to supercharge the

technology now available to new and existing trolley owners.



After being the first powered trolley brand to introduce Cellular connectivity earlier this year, Motocaddy has added the cutting-edge Performance Plan upgrade, enabling many thousands of M5 GPS, M5 GPS DHC and M-TECH GPS owners to unlock a selection of stunning performance-enhancing features at their fingertips.



These include:

Full hole mapping across 40,000 courses directly onto the trolley handle;

Detailed green view with greenside hazards and drag & drop pin positions;

Score & statistics tracking through the trolley’s touchscreen display;



Performance analysis through the free Motocaddy GPS App;

Real-time course updates to ensure access to the latest mapping;

Notifications of software updates & ‘on-the-go’ downloads.

Harnessing the in-built Cellular connectivity offered by the three hi-tech models, the new Performance Plan is available initially through a generous trial period, followed by an optional annual subscription package offering great value-for-money.



• The world’s first cellular enabled trolley



“We’d encourage all golfers around the world who own a compatible Motocaddy GPS trolley to register for the free trial and take advantage of the cutting-edge feature upgrades offered by this exciting new technology,” said Marketing Director, Oliver Churcher.

"The Performance Plan has been years in the making and it shows the extent to which Motocaddy is pushing the boundaries of what an electric trolley can do. We wanted to offer our trolley owners a generous free trial period to give them the opportunity to really benefit from the Performance Plan features and we believe it provides the tools for every player to play better golf and enjoy their game more.”



• Motocaddy reveals its biggest ever bag range



To access the free trial, users will need to install the latest firmware update onto their trolley. Following installation, the free trial is activated when registration has been completed on the trolley handle and runs for six months on the M5 GPS and M5 GPS DHC models and 12 months on the flagship M-TECH GPS trolley. Following completion of the trial period, users will be given the option to proceed with an annual subscription plan or revert to the 'standard' functionality offered on the trolleys with the Performance Plan features disabled.

• Motocaddy breaks new ground with first laser



Annual subscriptions will be priced at £49.99 and provide full access to the Performance Plan features over a 12-month period.

For golfers to take full advantage of the scoring and statistic tracking feature, users will also need to install the latest version of the free Motocaddy GPS App – available on compatible iOS and Android smartphones.



Further information on the new Motocaddy Performance Plan is availablehere.