search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearThe Motocaddy Performance Plan will take your trolley to the next level

Gear

The Motocaddy Performance Plan will take your trolley to the next level

By David Cunninghame09 November, 2021
Motocaddy Motocaddy Performance Plan Motocaddy Trolleys Motocaddy M5 GPS Motocaddy M5 GPS DHC Motocaddy M-TECH GPS Electric Trolleys
Motocaddy Performance Plan 1

Motocaddy has launched a new Cellular-powered Performance Plan across its premium GPS electric trolley range to supercharge the
technology now available to new and existing trolley owners. 

After being the first powered trolley brand to introduce Cellular connectivity earlier this year, Motocaddy has added the cutting-edge Performance Plan upgrade, enabling many thousands of M5 GPS, M5 GPS DHC and M-TECH GPS owners to unlock a selection of stunning performance-enhancing features at their fingertips.

These include: 

  • Full hole mapping across 40,000 courses directly onto the trolley handle;  

  • Detailed green view with greenside hazards and drag & drop pin positions; 

  • Score & statistics tracking through the trolley’s touchscreen display;

  • Performance analysis through the free Motocaddy GPS App; 

  • Real-time course updates to ensure access to the latest mapping; 

  • Notifications of software updates & ‘on-the-go’ downloads.

Motocaddy Performance Plan 2

Harnessing the in-built Cellular connectivity offered by  the three hi-tech models, the new Performance Plan is available initially through a generous trial period, followed by an optional annual subscription package offering great value-for-money.

• The world’s first cellular enabled trolley

“We’d encourage all golfers around the world who own a compatible Motocaddy GPS trolley to register for the free trial and take advantage of the cutting-edge feature upgrades offered by this exciting new technology,” said Marketing Director, Oliver Churcher. 

"The Performance Plan has been years in the making and it shows the extent to which Motocaddy is pushing the boundaries of what an electric trolley can do. We wanted to offer our trolley owners a generous free trial period to give them the opportunity to really benefit from the Performance Plan features and we believe it provides the tools for every player to play better golf and enjoy their game more.”

• Motocaddy reveals its biggest ever bag range

To access the free trial, users will need to install the latest firmware update onto their trolley. Following installation, the free trial is activated when registration has been completed on the trolley handle and runs for six months on the M5 GPS and M5 GPS DHC models and 12 months on the flagship M-TECH GPS trolley. Following completion of the trial period, users will be given the option to proceed with an annual subscription plan or revert to the 'standard' functionality offered on the trolleys with the Performance Plan features disabled.

• Motocaddy breaks new ground with first laser

Annual subscriptions will be priced at £49.99 and provide full access to the Performance Plan features over a 12-month period.

For golfers to take full advantage of the scoring and statistic tracking feature, users will also need to install the latest version of the free Motocaddy GPS App – available on compatible iOS and Android smartphones.

Further information on the new Motocaddy Performance Plan is availablehere.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Motocaddy

Related Articles - Motocaddy Trolleys

Related Articles - Motocaddy M5 GPS

Related Articles - Motocaddy M5 GPS DHC

Related Articles - Electric Trolleys

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play Texas Scramble
Texas Scramble
play button
Which Callaway golf ball is right for me?
Callaway
play button
How to play Bingo Bango Bongo
Bingo Bango Bongo
play button
One of the most talented golfers I've ever played with
connor graham
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Report: Rory McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen
The irrefutable joy of playing golf alone
Ryo Ishikawa facing disciplinary action for breaking COVID quarantine
Four Scottish events included on 2022 DP World Tour schedule
European Tour to rebrand and become the DP World Tour

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
play button
How to get your takeaway on plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow