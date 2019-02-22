Motocaddy reveals innovative AquaFLEX stand bag

Motocaddy has launched a revolutionary dual-purpose stand bag that has also been designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley, as well as a new lightweight Pro-Series cart bag.



This is the first ever stand bag to be released by the British trolley brand known for producing extremely high quality cart bags.



• Review: Motocaddy M5 Connect truly is the compact ‘smart cart’

The versatile AquaFLEX stand bag is 100% waterproof and super-lightweight, offering you the ultimate flexibility when deciding whether to carry or fit onto your trolley.

Weighing just 2.2kg, the stylish bag with a modern design includes a number of standout features including a fully-adjustable quick-release carry strap and a swivel buckle with ‘Smart Fit’ technology, which allows the strap to automatically re-balance when carrying so that weight is always evenly balanced between both shoulders.



• Motocaddy super-charges 2018 M-Series line-up

The ‘rear stand lock’ holds the legs in place when attached to a Motocaddy trolley and the bag is kept firmly in-place by the brand’s innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

Manufactured from a durable TPU coated Nylon, it includes thermo sealed zips and heat-welded seams to protect the bag from the elements. Easy-open Japanese YKK zips with toggles are incorporated on five spacious pockets, including a garment storage space and valuables pouch.

Other key features include five full-length dividers; waterproof rain hood; towel and accessory hook; internal umbrella sleeve and external beverage pouch.

“Anyone who has ever tried to use a carry bag on a trolley knows they don’t fit very well,” said David Wells, Motocaddy Chairman.



• Motocaddy Cube Connect: The first GPS push trolley

He added: “Our R&D team have worked hard to come up with a revolutionary top and base design which allows it to fit perfectly onto a trolley without affecting its performance as a lightweight carry bag.”

Pro-Series

Featuring a striking modern design, the new Pro-Series is not only 20% lighter than previous models but packed with a wide-range of premium features including nine spacious pockets – the most in the Motocaddy range – and easy-access carry handles ensuring effortless lifting on and off the trolley.

Manufactured from premium PU and Nylon fabrics, the new Pro-Series also features plenty of club space provided by 14 full-length dividers, plus scorecard and pencil holders.



• Odyssey Toulon Design StrokeLab Putters – FIRST LOOK!

In addition, the jumbo putter well easily fits the popular thicker grips; an anti-twist base ensures the bag stays firmly in place along with the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ system; while the internal umbrella sleeve, towel and accessory hook and waterproof rain hood complete the feature-packed bag.

AquaFLEX

Available: March

Colour Options: Charcoal/Blue, Charcoal/Lime and Charcoal /Red

Price: £199.99



Pro-Series

Available: March

Colour Options: Black/Blue, Black/Lime and Black/Red

Price: £179.99