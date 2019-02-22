search
Motocaddy reveals innovative AquaFLEX stand bag

Gear

Motocaddy reveals innovative AquaFLEX stand bag

By David Cunninghame22 February, 2019
Motocaddy has launched a revolutionary dual-purpose stand bag that has also been designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley, as well as a new lightweight Pro-Series cart bag.

This is the first ever stand bag to be released by the British trolley brand known for producing extremely high quality cart bags.

The versatile AquaFLEX stand bag is 100% waterproof and super-lightweight, offering you the ultimate flexibility when deciding whether to carry or fit onto your trolley.

Weighing just 2.2kg, the stylish bag with a modern design includes a number of standout features including a fully-adjustable quick-release carry strap and a swivel buckle with ‘Smart Fit’ technology, which allows the strap to automatically re-balance when carrying so that weight is always evenly balanced between both shoulders.

The ‘rear stand lock’ holds the legs in place when attached to a Motocaddy trolley and the bag is kept firmly in-place by the brand’s innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

Manufactured from a durable TPU coated Nylon, it includes thermo sealed zips and heat-welded seams to protect the bag from the elements. Easy-open Japanese YKK zips with toggles are incorporated on five spacious pockets, including a garment storage space and valuables pouch.

Other key features include five full-length dividers; waterproof rain hood; towel and accessory hook; internal umbrella sleeve and external beverage pouch.

“Anyone who has ever tried to use a carry bag on a trolley knows they don’t fit very well,” said David Wells, Motocaddy Chairman.

He added: “Our R&D team have worked hard to come up with a revolutionary top and base design which allows it to fit perfectly onto a trolley without affecting its performance as a lightweight carry bag.”

Pro-Series

Featuring a striking modern design, the new Pro-Series is not only 20% lighter than previous models but packed with a wide-range of premium features including nine spacious pockets – the most in the Motocaddy range – and easy-access carry handles ensuring effortless lifting on and off the trolley.

Manufactured from premium PU and Nylon fabrics, the new Pro-Series also features plenty of club space provided by 14 full-length dividers, plus scorecard and pencil holders.

In addition, the jumbo putter well easily fits the popular thicker grips; an anti-twist base ensures the bag stays firmly in place along with the brand’s innovative EASILOCK™ system; while the internal umbrella sleeve, towel and accessory hook and waterproof rain hood complete the feature-packed bag.

AquaFLEX

Available: March
Colour Options: Charcoal/Blue, Charcoal/Lime and Charcoal /Red
Price: £199.99

Pro-Series

Available: March
Colour Options: Black/Blue, Black/Lime and Black/Red
Price: £179.99

