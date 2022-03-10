search
Motocaddy reveals new cart bags for 2022

Gear

Motocaddy reveals new cart bags for 2022

By David Cunninghame10 March, 2022
Motocaddy Pro Series Bags 2022

Motocaddy has launched its 2022 bag range featuring three brand new models, including the latest version of its award-winning Dry-Series with more pockets than ever before.

Brand new Lite and Club-Series bags have also been unveiled, featuring modern styling and additional pockets due to popular demand.

The total range is now made up of seven feature-packed models in 19 different colourway combinations in both cart and carry options, making it even easier for you to match a bag to the Motocaddy trolley of your choice.

As with all Motocaddy trolleys, each bag in the range features the exclusive EASILOCK system, which locks the bag onto the trolley and removes the need for a lower bag support strap. 

Motocaddy Dry Series Bags 2022

The new flagship super-lightweight (2.9kg) Dry-Series is the ultimate waterproof bag and features nine spacious pockets, including dry valuables and food and beverage options.

• Motocaddy's completely revamped S1 electric trolley

Incorporating durable TPU coated Nylon fabric, plus thermo sealed and heat-welded seams, the 100% waterproof bag adds easy-access carry handles and an integrated quick-access umbrella sleeve to an extensive list of features, including 14 full-length dividers, Japanese YKK zips for smooth one-handed opening, an anti-twist base, a waterproof rain hood, scorecard holder and a towel and accessory hook. 

Motocaddy Club Series Bags 2022

The feature-packed Club-Series is a lightweight (2.8kg), durable and reliable cart bag offering superb value for money and a brand-new look for 2022. The bag includes nine spacious pockets – an increase from seven on the previous model – a dedicated putter well and an internal umbrella sleeve.

Motocaddy Lite Series Bags 2022

Constructed from a lightweight Nylon fabric, the brand-new Lite Series has also been given a stylish makeover and is the lightest (2.3kg) and most compact bag in the Motocaddy range. Featuring a spacious top layout with 14-dividers, the all-new Lite-Series also incorporates seven pockets – including a dry valuable and food/beverage option.

Styled to complement the brand’s luxury electric trolley, the M-TECH bag is also the perfect partner for any Motocaddy trolley model. Combining premium materials - including high-grade PU, chrome and thermoformed panels - with cutting-edge design and wide-ranging features, the M-TECH bag features 14 full-length dividers, nine extra-spacious pockets, a jumbo putter well and an internal umbrella sleeve. 

• Get to grips with Motocaddy Performance Plan

Manufactured from long-lasting premium PU and Nylon fabrics, the Pro‑Series is packed with an extensive list of impressive features, including 14 full-length dividers; nine spacious pockets and a jumbo putter well to fit oversize grips. 

Motocaddy 2022 Bags

The waterproof and versatile HydroFLEX is a super lightweight (2.4kg) carry bag, offering the ultimate flexibility, with an innovative integrated stand system to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.

• 2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?

Completing the range is the waterproof PROTEKTA cart bag incorporating a noise reducing 14-way organiser and nine pockets – including fleece-lined dry valuables and insulated food and beverage options.

Available: Now
Price: Dry-Series - £249.99, Club-Series - £169.99, Lite Series - £139.99, Pro‑Series - £209.99, M-TECH - £279.99, HydroFLEX £219.99, PROTEKTA - £279.99

