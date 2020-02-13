Motocaddy unveils new bags for the 2020 season

Motocaddy spoke with golfers and asked what they wanted to help bring to life its bag line-up for 2020.



There are five new standout models to add to the popular Pro-Series updated last year.

We have the Dry-Series, M-TECH, Club-Series and Lite-Series cart bags, plus a new HydroFLEX carry bag.

The 2020 range has a modern feel, with every model incorporating the brand’s innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower bag strap.

Dry-Series

The flagship super-lightweight (2.4kg) Dry-Series features a fresh and stylish look.



The bag incorporates 10% more storage space than its predecessor in useful pockets – seven in total – including a dry valuables and food and beverage options.



Incorporating durable 'rip-stop' Nylon fabric, heat-welded seams and thermo-sealed zips, the 100% waterproof bag adds a new easy-lift grab handle and integrated quick-access umbrella sleeve to an extensive list of features.



M-TECH

A perfect partner for its luxury trolley namesake, the new M-TECH cart bag is styled to complement the modern electric trolley.



The bag combines premium materials with cutting‑edge design and wide‑ranging features.



Its Carbon effect with Chrome detailing, along with 14-full length dividers, a jumbo putter well and nine spacious pockets make it a fantastic option.



Pro-Series

The Pro-Series continues from last year, with a 20% lighter feel and a wealth of features.

Watch our review - Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series

Club-Series

The new look Club-Series bag in Charcoal with Blue, Red and Lime trim options is 23% lighter than its predecessor.



Including game-enhancing features, the Club‑Series offers a combination of value and durability with spacious pockets and an internal umbrella sleeve.

Lite-Series

Constructed from a super lightweight Nylon fabric, the new look Lite‑Series is the lightest and most compact cart bag in the Motocaddy range.



Weighing in at just 2.3kg, the Lite-Series is available in a Black base colour with three trim options (Red, Blue & Lime), incorporates 14 dividers and seven pockets into its modern styling.

HydroFLEX



Completing the bag range is the new super-lightweight and waterproof HydroFLEX carry bag. Replacing the AquaFLEX, the 2020 version features an updated quick‑release 4-point fully adjustable carry strap, along with subtle branding and is designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley for ultimate versatility.

Other features include a rear stand lock, which holds the legs in place when attached to a Motocaddy trolley, five full-length dividers offering easy access to clubs and five spacious pockets with easy-open Japanese YKK zips and an external beverage pouch.



Available: Now

Prices: Dry-Series £239.99, M-TECH £219.99, Dry-Series £239.99, Club-Series £159.99, HydroFLEX £209.99