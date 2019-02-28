Motocaddy unveils three new trolleys for the 2019 season

Motocaddy has unveiled three exciting new additions to its 2019 electric and push trolley ranges, all of which incorporate state-of-the-art design, cutting edge technology and the trusted features we've come to expect from the British trolley brand.



The S1 model has received a significant upgrade for the 2019 season, while maintaining the reliable construction and signature frame design that has made so incredibly popular.

The S1 joins the ‘hands-free’ S7 REMOTE as part of the new-look S-Series range. The remote-controlled model includes a host of new features with exceptional control around the course guaranteed.



Motocaddy has also unveiled the brand new Z1 push model enhancing the brand’s choice of non-powered trolleys, which also includes the excellent CUBE CONNECT, the compact CUBE and quick-folding P1.

S1

Part of the brand’s updated S-Series range, the award-winning S1 combines modernised styling and eye-catching graphics with a new stunning high-resolution, sunlight friendly LCD screen – like the one used on the compact-folding M-Series range - offering nine-speeds, plus advanced battery meter and speed indicator.

The latest simple and easy-to-use model also features a new super-lightweight Lithium battery that can be left in the battery tray for charging and transportation.

In addition, the brand’s exclusive super-fast QUIKFOLD mechanism and innovative EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system - removing the need for a lower bag strap – is included along with a powerful, whisper-quiet 200W motor; soft-touch ergonomic handle and fully-adjustable bag supports.



S7 REMOTE

Boasting next generation remote control technology, the new S7 REMOTE features a compact rechargeable remote Lithium handset which includes dual pressure buttons for the ultimate responsive control around the course.



The handset also fits neatly into an integrated holder located on the underside of a soft-touch ergonomic handle.

A new cutting-edge drive system offers improved directional controls, while also optimising the trolley’s efficiency to reduce battery usage.



The S7 REMOTE also now includes the brand’s pioneering Automatic Downhill Control, which adjusts to maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient for a smoother ride on undulating terrains.



The S7 REMOTE also includes a streamlined battery tray to accommodate the sleek Lithium battery used to power it; a pause and resume feature; easy manual control mode; rear anti-tip wheel; new emergency stop function; 50m cut out and 45 second hibernation; QUIKFOLD mechanism; EASILOCK compatibility; a patented USB charging port and distinctive branding on the signature S-Series frame

Z1

The Z1 is the newest entry-level push trolley, which offers great value for money and wide-ranging features, including a simple two-step folding system, foot-operated parking brake and an easy-push ergonomic handle that is adjustable to three heights.



There’s ample storage space incorporated in the handle, including an accessory compartment; drink and scorecard holders; tee and ball holders; plus, an umbrella holder fitting. The oversized wheels are friction free and require no maintenance, plus they include the quick-release mechanism to save storage space if needed.

Available: Now

Prices: S1 - £499.99 (Standard Lithium battery), £549.99 (Extended Lithium battery)

S7 REMOTE - £849

Z1 - £119.99