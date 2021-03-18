Motocaddy unveils world’s first cellular enabled trolley

Motocaddy has brought another revolutionary technology to market with the launch of the world’s first cellular enabled trolleys, as part of an all-new compact-folding electric trolley range for the 2021 season.



The brand will also expand its fantastic GPS range from two-to-five models with the introduction of the new M3 GPS and M3 GPS DHC trolleys, along with adding a fully integrated, high-performance GPS system to the new luxury M-TECH.



• bunkered Podcast: Why don't people like Bryson?!

As with the hugely popular M5 GPS models, the new GPS range features a super-responsive smart touchscreen display and cutting-edge functionality, while the new M1, M1 DHC and popular M7 REMOTE complete this year’s compact-folding line-up.

Now let’s delve into the monumental tech advancement within this new range.

Cellular capability will be switched on this summer across the new M5 GPS, M5 GPS DHC and M-TECH models, taking their fast, accurate GPS to another level with access to more advanced course mapping, real-time updates and performance tracking data directly from the trolley display screen.

A sim card and cellular aerial antenna – much like that used to connect to mobile data networks on smartphones - were also installed into all M5 GPS trolleys sold last year, enabling existing owners to also take advantage of the exciting new features made possible by real-time data access.

“It’s another world first for golf trolleys and we’re really excited to build on the impressive features already offered by the M5 GPS model,” said CEO, John Helas.



• Motocaddy breaks new ground with first laser



He added: “The M5 GPS raised the bar last year, with its user-friendly and ultra-responsive touchscreen technology combining with the unprecedented reliability offered by our M-Series range. Cellular connectivity is something entirely new for electric trolleys and with real-time data connectivity, the opportunities for future development are endless.”

The new cellular features will be available through an annual subscription package that unlocks premium features including full hole mapping, depiction of greenside hazards, scoring statistics and a round summary that uploads onto the Motocaddy app to allow golfers to analyse their performance.

The new technology will also notify users when a software or course update is available, ensuring they always have access to the very latest features and functionality wherever they are. Plus, all new and existing M5 GPS, M5 GPS DHC and 2021 M-TECH owners will be offered a free trial period.



• Motocaddy reveals its biggest ever bag range

The decision to add cellular capability to its headline GPS models once gain displays Motocaddy's commitment to offering top-quality, extremely reliable and tech-packed electric trolleys that will do a hell of a lot more than simply transport your clubs around the course.



To find out more about the features and benefits of each individual model within the 2021 M-Series simply click here.