Motocaddy unveils world's first touch-screen trolley

Motocaddy has today unveiled its new 2020 product range - headlined by the world’s first touch screen-enabled electric trolley.



The pioneering M5 GPS trolley features an ultra-responsive hi-res 3.5-inch LCD display that can easily be controlled in all weather conditions – even when you're wearing a glove.

The super-intelligent trolley's 'Downhill Control' equivalent - the M5 GPS DHC - incorporates a fully integrated GPS system with processing power similar to a modern-day smartphone that provides golfers with access to golf course mapping across the world.

More than 40,000 courses are pre-loaded onto the system, with front, middle and back distances clearly visible, along with the ability to move flag positions on the screen and check for any hazards on the hole.



A clock, round timer and score tracking are also available, as well as the par of each hole, the ability to measure a shot, automatic hole advancement and a battery indicator.



Impressivel, potential life-saving defibrillator (AED) locations can be found on the screen, as well as crucial CPR instructions for playing partners.

When connected to the free Motocaddy GPS app, golfers can also receive a wide-range of smartphone notifications direct to the touch screen without handling a mobile phone, alerting to a missed call, text message, email or range of app alerts, including WhatsApp and Facebook. The smartphone can be securely placed in a golf bag pocket or charged using the trolley’s patented USB charging port.



Other connectivity features include instant Over‑The‑Air course and system updates via the built-in WiFi connection.



Along with the ground-breaking GPS ‘Smart’ technology, the M5 GPS and M5 GPS DHC models are powered by a next-generation 28.8V drive system - found on every M-Series model in the range - to enhance the brand’s strong reputation for efficiency and performance reliability.



Driven by a whisper-quiet 230W motor, the high-quality super-light M-Series Lithium battery is 33% smaller than its nearest competitor and can be charged on board, meaning it doesn’t have to be removed for transportation and storage. The battery has also received an IP66 waterproof rating, ensuring safe use in all weather conditions.

Unveiling the incredible new piece of kit, Motocaddy CEO John Helas said: "The M5 GPS trolley is the culmination of several years of R&D investment and extensive testing and we’re thrilled to bring another model to the market that features pioneering and innovative technologies.



“The touch screen is so clear and easy to use that it delivers everything a modern-day golfer needs to get around the course while playing their best."

Like other M-Series models, the M5 GPS trolleys offer an optimal folded footprint - 11% smaller than other models on the market - while inverting wheels allow for a SlimFold car boot friendly profile, allowing it to easily fit into the smallest car boots.



Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60 yards or metres), a USB charging port, tool-free handle height adjustment and compatibility with the pioneering EASILOCK bag-to-trolley connection system are other game-enhancing features included on both trolleys.

Each will be available for the start of the golf season in a stylish graphite frame with blue trim.



Prices

M5 GPS: £749.99 (Standard Lithium) and £799.99 (Ultra Lithium)

M5 GPS DHC: £799.99 (Standard Lithium) and £849.99 (Ultra Lithium)