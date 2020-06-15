search
Nail your long approach shots with COBRA's new Utility irons

Gear

Nail your long approach shots with COBRA's new Utility irons

By David Cunninghame11 June, 2020
Stand up and take on those tight tee shots and long approaches into par-5s without fear with the help of COBRA's perfect the tool for the job.

The all-new KING Utility irons have been designed for players who seek a classic, muscle-back iron shape that delivers the feeling of controlled ball flights, while also boosting speed and forgiveness at that long end of the bag.

The wider sole, hollow body design and heavy tungsten weighting provide stability, power, and a low Centre of Gravity for ball flights that are high and penetrating. 

The real engine of these irons is the PWRSHELL face insert that serves to expand the sweet zone for improved ball speeds on centred and off-centres hits, while also giving you the ideal launch conditions for a powerful yet controlled trajectory.  

Normally only found in metalwoods, COBRA engineers integrated into this new Utility design the trusted MyFly8 technology.

A series of eight adjustable loft settings gives you the ability to manage trajectory and launch for proper distance gapping.

Additionally, the KING Utility irons are geared with COBRA CONNECT Powered by Arccos Caddie, an artificial intelligence system that utilises Smart Grips with embedded sensors to track and record distance and accuracy data on the Arccos Caddie app. 

These irons are a sumptuous blend of classic design with cutting-edge engineering to deliver superior long game performance.

The KING Utility is also offered in a ONE Length configuration. While sharing the technologies of its variable-length counterpart, it is designed at 7-iron length (37.50”), making it a perfect complement to any of COBRA’S ONE Length iron offerings.

COBRA says that traditional variable-length players can also benefit from the consistency and accuracy of the ONE Length Utility iron. 

After analysing player test results, a shorter length has been shown to improve playability in the long irons and promote centre contact for more precision. 

Available: June 12
Price: £169 (steel), £179 (graphite)
Options: KING Utility Variable Length 2-U RH (16 – 20˚), 3-U RH/LH (18 – 21˚), 4-U RH/LH (21 – 24˚)
KING Utility ONE Length 3-U (18 – 21˚), 4-U (21 – 24˚), 5-U (24 - 27˚)
Stock shafts: KBS $-Taper lite (steel S or R flex), Project X Catalyst 80 (graphite X-Stiff, S, or R flex)

