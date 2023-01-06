FIRST LOOK: Callaway Paradym fairway woods

The new Callaway Paradym fairways are a whole new look at how the brand is doing fairways - hence the name.

A new construction eliminates weight from the body and repositions it for “unprecedented gains” in speed and MOI.



There are three models to choose from, each having been uniquely designed with a specific player in mind to fully maximise their performance.



Let's dive in...



Callaway Paradym fairway

The Paradym fairway features progressive shaping and, as the 'most robust' model, is designed to fit a wide range of players.



This is the club for golfers who want a high launching fairway wood with a neutral ball flight. The A.I. Designed Jailbreak Batwing structure is pushed to the perimeter to stiffen the body, while allowing the face to flex for high ball speeds.

The Forged Carbon sole helps redistribute weight for maximum distance, higher MOI and what Callaway says is its 'longest fairway wood ever'.

“By incorporating up to 23g of high-density tungsten, we can push the centre of gravity low and forward,” they say. “The result is optimal launch and spin, with more speed for maximum distance.”

There’s also a new A.I. optimised face for massive speed, launch and spin gains. The unique face pattern is customised for each model and paired with the high-strength C300 maraging steel Face Cup. This promotes impressive speed and consistency across the face.

Callaway says these fairways will give you more versatility than ever before, adding: “With progressive shaping and the most extensive offering, Paradym fairway woods will be the go-to model for players who want consistent launch with ease and a neutral ball flight.”



An adjustable hosel in the 3W and 3HL models gives players additional control to dial-in launch and there's there’s 25g of high-density tungsten added to push the centre of gravity CG where you need it.

Callaway Paradym X fairway

The X version has the most forgiving shape of the three, providing a high launch and slight draw bias. A Forged Carbon toe patch redistributes weight to the heel to make this fairway easy to turn over.

It has the same A.I. designed Jailbreak Batwing structure, whilst a Forged Carbon plate provides weight savings in the toe for added distance and forgiveness. An adjustable 3W gives you the ability to even further dial-in launch.

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond fairway

The compact Triple Diamond model is aimed at better players and has a deeper face at address. If you're looking for a penetrating ball flight with lower spin, this is the one for you.



It boasts an A.I. designed Jailbreak Batwing structure and 21g high-density tungsten cartridge for CG gains. The result is optimal launch and spin, with more speed for maximum distance. It is also designed with a deeper face and a player-preferred shape.

The Triaxial Carbon crown helps create a low and forward CG. This produces a penetrating ball flight with low spin. An adjustable hosel allows golfers to further dial-in their trajectory.



Available: February 24, 2023

RRP: £379