FIRST LOOK: Callaway Paradym hybrids

Callaway says its Paradym hybrids are going to "redefine" how golfers approach their long game.

Who are we to argue?



The big news comes via the Paradym Shift Construction, where the Cutwave Sole design improves the club’s performance through the turf, something Callaway says makes this its “most versatile hybrid ever”

In a nutshell, the very best of Callaway’s fairway speed tech has been “adapted” and implemented into their new hybrid range.



Callaway Paradym & Paradym X hybrids



There are two models to choose from: the Paradym and Paradym X.

The Paradym is for golfers who want a mid-sized, wood-shaped hybrid that offers excellent versatility and control.

The Paradym X is for golfers looking for a full-sized, wood-shaped hybrid that’s long with excellent versatility and forgiveness.

Distance gains come via the revolutionary Tungsten Speed Cartridge. By incorporating high-density tungsten, Callaway have pushed the CG low and forward. The result is lower spin with more ball speed.



The A.I. designed Jailbreak with Batwing Technology increases stiffness in the perimeter, while allowing the face to flex for high ball speeds across the face.



A high-strength 455 Face Cup is designed using A.I. to optimise ball speeds and improve spin robustness across the face. Each model features a unique A.I. pattern to enhance performance in that specific head.

An all-new Cutwave Sole is designed to cut through the turf with ease, especially from thick rough, whilst an increased camber on the leading edge improves turf interaction.



--



Available: February 24, 2023

RRP: £299