New junior range to headline Lynx launch at PGA Merchandise Show

Lynx Golf’s is set to unveil its all-new 2020 range at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando this week, headlined by the new Junior Ai range which promises to revolutionise golf equipment for the younger player.



Experiencing significant annual sales growth every year through its innovative and challenging approach to golf club design, the family-owned British company will showcase the groundbreaking Junior Ai range just weeks after robot-testing proved its driver and lighter ball combo to be massively longer than any other competitor in the junior category.

This latest launch from the iconic equipment brand – trusted by tour stars to capture multiple major wins throughout its history – sits this year alongside the 2020 conforming model of its ingenious Prowler VT Driver with Switch Face Technology and significant new developments to its Predator clubs for men, as well as Crystal clubs for women.



A new suite of colourful and stylish Lynx® @ttitude cart and stand bags will also be on show at the Orange County Convention Center.

Junior Ai range

Independent testing conducted by German-based T&K Golf Research recently showed that the Lynx® Junior Ai driver paired with the Junior Ai golf ball outdrove the nearest competitor by an average of 50 metres.

The Ai collection offers proportionally differing club head sizes and weights across six height coded sections. Each includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons, wedges, a putter and matching bag. As an example of how Lynx resized the clubs to benefit different segments of junior golfers, a 6-iron in the smallest blue section measures 7% lighter and shorter than the next size up, the red section.

Borne out of extensive research, coupled with the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence, the Junior Ai range includes re-tooled grips, heads, shafts, ferrules and hosels designed to be smaller, lighter, and sized to the proper proportions as the rest of the club.



When combined with the Lynx Junior Ai ball, deliberately made lighter and easier to get airborne, the results during field-testing were truly incredible.

“Beating other brands by up to 50 metres was a sensational result and proof that using adult-sized components in a child’s golf club – as many of our competitors do - does not give them the correct feel and weighting that they ought to have,” says Steve Elford, CEO of Lynx Golf.

“The design decision to downsize every single one of our components across the range and take into account a child’s strength development and increased swing speeds as they get older, stronger, and more confident, has been absolutely vindicated in these results.”



Prowler VT driver

Lynx will showcase the conforming model of its groundbreaking Prowler VT driver with Switch Face Technology – with removeable and interchangeable loft faces – which is now in full production after the prototype unveiled at last year’s PGA Merchandise Show created massive global interest.

The result of nearly a decade of trials and testing, Prowler VT brings a new level of club customisation as Switch Face Technology allows golfers to change the true loft of the hitting surface while keeping the clubhead square to the ball. This revolutionary driver is designed with an entirely removeable face that is secured to the clubhead via attachment screws – and different loft and lie combination faces are available.

Predator range

Lynx Predator range for men is completely revamped and redesigned for 2020 with new woods and irons throughout the marque. The Predator Driver is fully adjustable through 9-12 degrees and benefits from draw or fade option settings, while many golfers seeking the ultimate forgiving iron will be drawn to the new Predator irons.

With a deep cavity back, low CoG and wide soles right through to the long irons, below, these easy-to-hit clubs look superb and perform brilliantly. Beautiful copper/nickel Predator wedges in a black PVD or polished steel finish and in four lofts complement the irons and complete any golfer’s bag.



Lynx Crystal range

For women, the all-new Lynx Crystal range is redesigned throughout the bag. In a smart black/bronze design, a new super-forgiving driver is joined by three fairway woods (17, 22 and 27 degrees) and a 4 (23 degree) and 5 (27 degree) hybrid choice. With ultra-forgiving, matching irons, the entire Crystal® collection is easy-to-hit and a joy to play with.



Bags

Having already forged a reputation for making some of the best golf bags money can buy, Lynx introduces the @ttitude waterproof bags this year. With cart and stand bag options both boasting an array of premium features and in a stunning suite of colours, this modern, stylish and practical bag looks set to offer any golfer outstanding storage and gear protection in all weathers.

For more information visit www.Lynxgolf.co.uk or follow @LynxGolfGlobal on Twitter.